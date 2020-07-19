Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Gets Disrespectful Madden 21 Rating

After a stellar rookie season, Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf finds himself outside the top 50 wide receivers in the recently unveiled Madden 21 ratings. Metcalf is listed below 80 with a 79 rating which makes him the No. 59 ranked wide receiver. For perspective, Metcalf’s former Ole Miss teammate notched an 81 rating.

Metcalf did land inside the top 10 receivers in the speed ratings with a 95. This makes him the eighth fastest wide receiver in the game, but Metcalf was still not pleased with his ranking.

“Stop playing, I need to run the 40 again huh?” Metcalf joked on Twitter.

The Seahawks wide receiver ran a blazing 4.33 seconds in the 40 at the 2019 NFL Combine. Metcalf notched 58 receptions for 900 yards along with seven touchdowns in his rookie season. If Metcalf’s first season is any indication, EA Sports may need to prepare to increase the receiver’s rating.

Metcalf Was One of Several Seahawks That Called Out the NFL’s COVID-19 Protocols

Metcalf and several other Seahawks players took to social media to put pressure on the NFL to bolster their COVID-19 protocols with training camps set to start in less than two weeks. Several of the top NFL players shared their questions about the upcoming season using the #WeWanttoPlay.

“It’s crazy to hear the NFL has yet to address major health and safety issues with training camp being 2 weeks away,” Metcalf tweeted. “We want to play football. Make it happen @NFL. Keep us safe! #WeWanttoPlay.”

Russell Wilson was another Seahawks player that voiced his concern. Wilson and wife Ciara are set to welcome a baby boy soon, and the quarterback expressed added questions given Ciara’s pregnancy.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant,” Wilson noted on Twitter. “@NFL Training camp is about to start..And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾 We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay”

The Seahawks Are Expected to Utilize Metcalf All Over the Field in 2020

Metcalf already impressed in his first NFL season, but fans can expect even more in 2020 given how the Seahawks are talking about utilizing him in year two. Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer discussed utilizing Metcalf more all over the field rather than in just the “X” position.

“The No. 1 thing that we know is that we can move him around and do different things with him,” Schottenheimer noted to KJR, via NBC Sports Northwest. “He kind of got stuck at the ‘X’ receiver last year. This year we know we can move him around quite a bit more. There are so many more routes he can run. He’s proven he can get behind people.”

Metcalf should give Tyler Lockett a run for the team’s WR1 role. Despite rumors of the Seahawks adding Antonio Brown or Josh Gordon, Seattle has been mostly quiet at the position aside from signing Phillip Dorsett. Schottenheimer believes Metcalf can give the Seahawks an “incredible advantage” this season.

“I just think the flexibility of moving him around and introducing some different route concepts that we can kind of get him up to speed on that will complement the things that he’s already put on film,” Schottenheimer continued. “It will be an incredible, incredible advantage for us as we head into next season.”

