Setien Unsure if He Will Manage Barcelona in Champions League

Barcelona manager Quique Setien admitted he does not know if he will be in charge of the club for the return of the Champions League next month.

The 61-year-old was only appointed manager of the team in January but is under pressure after Barcelona were beaten to the title by Real Madrid. Los Blancos were crowned champions on Thursday after a 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Setien spoke to reporters after the match and was asked if he thinks he will still be Barcelona coach for the Champions League:

“I hope so, but I don’t know. I’m the most responsible. I find myself capable and energetic, of course. I’m convinced that we’re going to be a different team. With an attitude to go for it all and that we will face the Champions League with a positive mindset. Up to that point I can control. The rest I can’t control.”

Barcelona were top of La Liga when Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde in the Camp Nou hot seat in January. The Catalan giants were also two points ahead of Los Blancos when La Liga resumed in June but will head into the final weekend seven points behind.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Setien Agrees with Messi

Setien also said after the match that he agreed with some of Lionel Messi’s comments. The Barcelona captain offered an angry assessment of his team’s campaign on the final whistle and insisted improvement was essential.

Messi told his team-mates they needed to be “self critical” and added “we have to change lots of things” if they are to be successful in the Champions League.

Setien sided with his captain but did feel there were positives that could be taken from Thursday’s defeat to the 10-men of Osasuna.

“I agree with Messi on some things. With the self-criticism. If we keep this up… we’ve taken 10 corners today. If one goes in, we still don’t lose. If we go ahead, we still don’t lose. We have to be self-critical. “If we are self-demanding, there are things to improve, but we have also done things well. I wouldn’t throw it all away. The frustration of the moment means we have lost a league, which gives us a lot of courage, but now we have a few days off and I’m sure the team will come out of it fresher.

Pressure on Setien

Yet there’s no doubt that the pressure is on Setien with Barcelona in danger of finishing the season empty-handed.

Letting La Liga slip to Real Madrid will be painful for the club but the Champions League is the one trophy they crave above all others.

Victory in Europe’s top competition would be a huge triumph for Setien, but his team have shown little evidence in 2020 that they have the quality to succeed.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi Offers Damning Verdict on Barcelona’s Season