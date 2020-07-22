Former UConn Basketball Star Stanley ‘Sticks’ Robinson Dies at 32

Stanley “Sticks” Robinson, known for his time playing college basketball for the UConn Huskies between 2006 and 2010, has died at the age of 32.

The University of Connecticut’s Men’s Basketball team said in a statement July 22 statement, “The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time. Rest In Peace, Sticks.” Robinson was known as both a small and power forward during his time with the Huskies. The school’s website credits Robinson with scoring 1,231 career points making him the 30th highest scorer in the school’s history.

Robinson was a graduate of Huffman High School in his native Birmingham, Alabama. Huffman Basketball’s Twitter account tweeted, “The Viking family mourns the loss of Stanley Robinson “Sticks”. True pioneer for the Huffman Basketball program. Continued prayers for his family and Children.”

A fellow alumnus of Huffman High School paid tribute to Robinson on Facebook, writing in part, “You are an icon… You are Huffman Basketball.” Assistant basketball coach for the University of Tennessee Kim English also paid tribute to Robinson on Twitter writing, “Wow. RIP Sticks. Such a great player. In the 2009 Elite 8, we were busy preparing for Hasheem Thabeet and his defense. Stanley Robinson (and a freshman named Kemba Walker) made the biggest difference in the game. Rest easy Stanley.”

During His Professional Career, Robinson Played in Chile, Iceland & the Dominican Republic

UConn Highlights: Stanley Robinson Dunk Mix 2017-12-13T14:18:02Z

In 2010, Robinson was drafted by the Orlando Magic as the 59th overall pick. Robinson was released by the Magic following the end of the team’s training camp in October 2010. During the 2011-12 season, Robinson played with the Iowa Energy of the NBA Development League. From there, Robinson joined the Moncton Miracles of the National Basketball League of Canada in October 2013.

Robinson remained in Canada until September 2015 when he moved to South America to play for Chile’s Leones de Quilpie. Robinson spent two years in Chile before joining Iceland’s Keflavik in November 2017. Robinson left the team by January 2018. Robinson then returned to Chile to play for CEB Puerto Montt and later Espanol de Talca. Most recently, Robinson is listed as playing for CDU Concepcion in Chile for the 2019/20 season. During his career, Robinson also spent time playing in the Dominican Republic and Uruguay. In 2016, the Dominican league named Robinson as MVP.

Robinson Ruptured His Achilles While Playing in the NBA D-League

VideoVideo related to former uconn basketball star stanley ‘sticks’ robinson dies at 32 2020-07-22T11:19:24-04:00

Robinson’s profile on his management agency’s website describes him as getting “hurt” during his time playing in the NBA’s D-league. The Hartford Courant reported that Robinson ruptured his Achilles. The same profile says that Robinson was a “beast under the post but cannot be left open from mid-range and outside either.” The profile ends by saying, “He has a great personality both on and off the basketball court. He is open to learn and improve his skills during his career, and ready to compete in a high level of basketball.”

Robinson Was Part of Team USA’s Under-18 FIBA Championship Winning Team

According to Robinson’s UConn Huskies’ profile, he was a member of the Under-18 U.S. national team that won the 2006 FIBA Championship. Prior to his college career, Robinson’s high school career in Alabama saw him win numerous awards including winning Birmingham’s Mr. Basketball award and being a finalist for the state’s Mr. Basketball award.

In his senior year, Robinson helped Huffman High School to a 29-7 record. Robinson started all of his 136 high school games. His other high-school era awards included making 2005-06 Parade Magazine second team, EA Sports All-America second team and ASWA Mr. Basketball.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School