Steelers Ink 2 More Draft Picks, Chase Claypool and Antoine Brooks

Today the Pittsburgh Steelers signed two more 2020 draft choices—second-round wide receiver Chase Claypool and sixth-round safety Antoine Brooks Jr.

The news comes hot on the heels of the signings of fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland Jr. and third-round pick Alex Highsmith.

Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool chose to break the news via a tweet showing him signing his contract, noting that he feels “Blessed beyond belief to be a part of this organization!”

OFFICIALLY A PITTSBURGH STEELER!!! Blessed beyond belief to be apart of this organization! Time to get to work 🦾😤 #StairwayToSeven pic.twitter.com/LexAklA0Lq — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) July 22, 2020

Claypool has already proven himself adept at utilizing social media. Now he looks forward to demonstrating his football skills, which could make him a truly great draft pick, even by Steelers wide receiver standards.

Claypool comes to the Steelers via Notre Dame, where he caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior. He finished his Notre Dame career with 150 receptions, seventh in school history.

At 6-4 and 238 pounds with a 40-yard dash time of 4.42 seconds at the NFL Combine, he possesses an enviable combination of size and speed, and the Steelers plan to use him on both offense and special-teams.

After the draft offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner told Teresa Varley of Steelers.com that he is “very excited about the opportunity to work with him,” adding that “his production this past season was off the charts. He finds ways to average a touchdown in every game he plays.”

Fichtner also highlighted Claypool’s versatility, saying, “There is no job too small [for him]. He will block. He volunteers for special-teams….” But he also “gives you a potential red zone threat. He is an outside position player first and gives you the option of playing in the slot as well.”

Antoine Brooks Jr.

Meanwhile, sixth-round safety Antoine Brooks Jr. has also signed his Steelers contract, memorializing the occasion with a post on his Instagram account.

Like Anthony McFarland Jr., Brooks comes from the University of Maryland, where he was MVP for the Terrapins last season, as well as a second-team All-Big Ten selection by Big Ten coaches and a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the media.

Brooks finished the 2019 season as his team’s leading tackler, including 69 solo tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and five passes defensed.

After the draft, senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin told Varley, “He plays a little of everywhere, and he was always around the ball. Wherever the ball is, he is going to show up. He has a really good feel for the game in terms of instincts and not being afraid to make a decision.”

Brooks describes himself as “an aggressive tackler, aggressive player,” and says he’s looking forward to getting to training camp and getting started. “I just want to play football to the best of my ability,” he told Varley.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pittsburgh’s only remaining unsigned 2020 draft picks are offensive guard Kevin Dotson and defensive tackle Carlos Davis, fourth- and seventh-round picks, respectively.

READ NEXT: Steelers’ Zach Banner Tweets Sick Burn of Cleveland Browns

READ NEXT: Steelers Player Details ‘Scary’ Experience with COVID-19