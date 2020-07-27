Steelers Place Defensive Back on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Tomorrow the Pittsburgh Steelers report to Heinz Field for training camp, but defensive back Arrion Springs won’t be with his teammates.

Today the Steelers announced that they have placed Arrion Springs on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Springs came into the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, signing as an undrafted rookie free-agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He has since spent time on the practice squads of four other teams: the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL but was later traded to the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Springs played his college football at the University of Oregon, where he accumulated 137 career tackles. He also contributed 44 passes defensed, two sacks and two interceptions.

About the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The NFL created the Reserve/COVID-19 list for players who have either tested positive for COVID-19, or, have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

If a player falls into either category, their team is required to immediately place them on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Once a player is on the list, his team is not permitted to comment on the player’s medical status. That means the club cannot disclose whether he is in quarantine or is positive for the coronavirus.

18 NFL Players Added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday

Not surprisingly, Springs wasn’t the only NFL player to be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. According to NFL.com, the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars all added at least one player.

The biggest name added to the list today is Justin Jefferson, the Vikings’ first-round draft choice, selected with the 22nd pick of the first round out of Louisiana State University.

As of this time, the Vikings and Jaguars have the have the most players on the list with four each. The Vikings’ other players include offensive tackle Blake Brandel, safety Brian Cole and offensive lineman Tyler Higby. The Jaguars announced they have placed cornerback Luq Barcoo, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, cornerback Josiah Scott and offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms on the list.

One can expect many more additions in the course of the next few days as veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday, when more COVID-19 is expected to take place.

Meanwhile, at least five players have voluntarily opted out of playing this season, including Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Seattle Seahawks guard Chance Warmack, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, and New England Patriots fullback Danny Vitale.

Washington defensive end Caleb Brantley was the first NFL player to take the “high risk” opt-out. Brantley will receive a $350,000 stipend and an accrued/credited season with his contract tolling, according to NFL.com.

