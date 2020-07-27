Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt Tweets ‘I’m Not Kneeling for the Flag’

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt isn’t among the team’s more active Twitter users. But something set him off this morning, as he ‘spilled’ forth a mini Twitter storm—the messages mostly aimed at his fellow NFL players.

Tuitt capped off the storm by telling the world that “I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that.”

His reasoning seems to surround the potential opportunity to make a better life in this country, especially as compared to many other nations. Specifically, he said: “My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean [sic] and … worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that. My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now. — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) July 27, 2020

NFL Players and Money Management

One wonders, though, if Tuitt was set off by an entirely different issue. It’s possible he heard a story about a fellow NFL player getting taken advantage of financially, because most of the tweets he sent this morning relate to taking care of your money. For example, one tweet says:

“Just because they wear a suit with slick back hair you trust them over someone who you can relate to. That’s why athletes getting taking advantage over. Educate your self please, I’m tired of hearing the same stories.”

Just because they wear a suit with slick back hair you trust them over someone who you can relate to. That’s why athletes get taking advantage over. Educate your self please, I’m tired of hearing the same stories. — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) July 27, 2020

Tuitt went on to offer his help to others who might need advice, saying:

“… If you need help talk to me I have over 80 percent of my wealth while helping my mother and created Financial securities for my kids and wife. I will not judge….”

Stop letting the world masculinity blind you that’s my spill for Monday. If you need help talk to me I have over 80 percent of my wealth while helping my mother and created Financial securities for my kids and wife. I will not judge. I’m not secretive I will help. — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) July 27, 2020

It’s worth noting that the Steelers go out of their way to help their players acclimate to the NFL, providing them advice on money management—and many other topics—during their annual Rookie University, which was held virtually this year.

Most rookies seem to regard the sessions to be a big help, as did this year’s third-round draft pick Alex Highsmith, who told Teresa Varley of Steelers.com: “I am glad I am learning about this stuff right now. It’s going to help me take care of my money that first year and every year I am in the league. I am thankful and I am looking forward to learning more and more.”

Stephon Tuitt Returning from Torn Pectoral Injury

As for Tuitt, he’s working to return from a torn pectoral that cost him the majority of the 2019 season. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Tuitt’s recovery has been going “really well,” and the Steelers are “excited to have him and his talents back.”

No doubt the team is happy to have him back in the fold, as some observers consider him Pittsburgh’s most underrated player. Tuitt contributed 22 tackles and 3.5 sacks in six games before he was injured last year.

