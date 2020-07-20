Steelers Scheduled to Report to Training Camp July 28

Are you ready for some Pittsburgh Steelers football? On Saturday NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations sent an email to general manager Kevin Colbert, head coach Mike Tomlin, and the GMs and head coaches of all 31 other NFL teams, notifying them of the expected reporting dates for training camp.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network obtained a copy of the email, which advises that rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday July 21, with quarterbacks and injured players reporting July 23, and all other players reporting on July 28.

NFL clubs just received this email with reporting dates. Training camp is on. pic.twitter.com/lya1JtxW4o — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 18, 2020

While there are still many issues to be worked out between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, another big step was apparently taken today, with Pelissero reporting that “all 32 teams have submitted infectious disease emergency response plans, which have been approved by NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills as well as joint infectious disease experts, per source.” However, “[Players] Union must also approve before teams can have more than 20 players in building.”

All 32 teams have submitted infectious disease emergency response plans, which have been approved by NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills as well as joint infectious disease experts, per source. Union also must approve before teams can have more than 20 players in building. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2020

#WeWantToPlay?

This isn’t to say that all Pittsburgh Steelers players are comfortable with where things stand at the moment.

Tight end Eric Ebron, for one, tweeted today that “#WeWantToPlay but not if we are not protected. We want to know that PLAYERS safety is important. At this point it hasn’t been a priority….”

#WeWantToPlay but not if we are not protected. We want to know that PLAYERS safety is important. At this point it hasn’t been a priority. We report back in a week. Some sooner. @NFL @nflcommish — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) July 19, 2020

All Steelers Draft Picks Remain Unsigned

Another issue is that Pittsburgh hasn’t yet signed a single player from its 2020 draft class, but announcements could be forthcoming soon.

On Sunday morning fourth-round draft pick Anthony McFarland Jr. sent a tweet that read, “Got some great news this morning! [WORLD] [MONEY] thank God.. now it’s time to grow and be the best man I can be…

McFarland may have jumped the gun with the news. The tweet has since been deleted, apparently.

Training Camp at Heinz Field

Meanwhile, it appears that the team still plans to hold training camp at Heinz Field. It’s not yet clear whether fans will be able to attend any practices during training camp, though a report emerged earlier this month that the NFL wanted each team to hold two stadium events during camp.

There isn’t yet any clarity regarding the preseason either. While the Hall of Fame game against the Dallas Cowboys has been re-scheduled for next summer, there has been no official word in regards to the rest of the Steelers’ preseason schedule. However, it appears that the league plans to eliminate half of the preseason games, leaving the Steelers with just two matchups—against the New Orleans Saints at home and the New York Jets on the road.

So far, Pittsburgh’s regular season schedule remains intact, with the Steelers scheduled to open on Monday Sept. 14 at the New York Giants. The team’s home opener is slated for Sunday Sept. 20 versus the Denver Broncos. If fans are permitted to attend games at Heinz Field it’s expected that they will be required to wear masks.

