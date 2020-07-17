Steelers’ T.J. Watt Careful Not to ‘Ruin’ Brother Derek’s Surprise

Last week Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt, 27, revealed how a big smile came over his face when he learned that he had been offered a contract by the team in free agency. He really had no clue an offer from the Steelers was forthcoming, as his agents downplayed Pittsburgh’s interest so he wouldn’t fixate on the possibility.

In an interview with ESPN, his younger brother, T.J. Watt—who plays outside linebacker for the Steelers—revealed that he too downplayed the club’s interest in Derek. According to Watt-the-younger, head coach Mike Tomlin called him and gave him a heads up that the Steelers would be seriously pursuing Derek in free agency.

“I didn’t want to ruin the surprise or get his hopes up,” said T.J., knowing that the Steelers were high on him as a football player. “They would always say something, whether it was [special-teams coordinator] Danny Smith or Coach T[omlin], just how well of football he’s playing—not only as a fullback but also a special-teams player. We just talked about the opportunity of my brother being a free agent and that it could be an option….”

But perhaps in the back of his mind, T.J. Watt wasn’t quite sure how serious the Steelers were either, saying, “I never took anything very seriously, thinking that people were speaking nice of my family, which I wouldn’t think was weird of anybody to do.”

As it turns out, the Steelers were intent on a getting a deal done, offering Derek Watt a three-year contract for $9.75 million, pretty rich for a fullback/special-teams ace.

T.J. Watt’s Contract Status

Now it’s a certainty that Derek Watt will be playing with his brother for at least two more seasons—and probably more—as the Steelers seem intent on signing T.J. to a long-term contract extension, possibly as soon as next summer.

In the meantime, T.J. remains under contract with the Steelers for 2020 and 2021. Per Overthecap.com, he’s scheduled to earn $1.727 million this year and $10.089 million next season. One famed NFL analyst recently named him as one of 12 NFL players whose teams should ‘never let them leave’—a list that also includes Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

According to ESPN, Derek Watt is already in Pittsburgh, getting settled into his new home with his wife and sons, while T.J. and his other brother J.J. Watt—who plays for the Houston Texans—continue working out at J.J’s home gym in Wisconsin.

“They’ll be living in my neighborhood with me, which is not too close to my house, luckily, so I won’t have to be too annoyed with them,” T.J. told ESPN, laughing. “I’ll be ding-dong-ditching them every other night to see if they can catch on that it’s me or not.”

Terrell and Trey Edmunds

Derek and T.J. Watt aren’t the only brothers on Pittsburgh’s roster. The Steelers also employ both Terrell and Trey Edmunds, who play safety and running back, respectively.

