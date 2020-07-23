Superstar Wants ‘Home-Field Advantage’ for Conor McGregor Rematch

If Conor McGregor gets a second chance at Floyd Mawyeather Jr., it won’t happen inside a cage under MMA rules. Mayweather revealed that bit of information to Forbes on Wednesday.

“No [I won’t compete in MMA],” Mayweather said. “I think just like how winning teams receive home-field advantage in the playoffs…you don’t fix what isn’t broken, and my record isn’t broken.”

So no matter what the two might have verbally discussed before their first crossover superfight back in 2017, if Mayweather-McGregor 2 does happen again it’s going to be inside a boxing ring.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Are Technically Retired

Mayweather retired 50-0 from boxing after stopping McGregor in 10 rounds. The boxing legend did compete in an exhibition bout in Japan in 2018, but that fight didn’t go on his official boxing record.

Meanwhile, McGregor retired from UFC fights in June after becoming frustrated over how his career was being handled.

While most observers don’t expect McGregor’s third retirement in the last four years to last any longer than the other ones did, some have suggested McGregor could be headed into a boxing ring soon.

Floyd Mayweather Is Best Option for Conor McGregor

McGregor did seem to be openly negotiating with Manny Pacquiao last week via social media.

But as scintillating a fight as McGregor-Pacquiao seems on paper, a rematch against Mayweather would probably be much more lucrative for the UFC superstar.

The first Mayweather vs. McGregor superfight sold more pay-per-views than any UFC fight ever and was second only to 2015’s Mayweather vs. Pacquiao superfight in terms of boxing pay-per-view numbers.

So Mayweather-McGregor 2 already seems like the fight to make for both fighters at this point in their careers, even if it’s inside a boxing ring again this time.

Tons of people bought into the idea that McGregor had a decent chance at scoring the upset last time.

While McGregor ended up running out of gas over the second half of the fight, he did well enough during the first four rounds or so to at least make the idea passable that he might do better this time around at least to the general public.

Both Fighters Have Teased Rematch

McGregor has made it clear multiple times over the last three years that he wants to fight Mayweather again no matter what the rules.

Even Mayweather has expressed interest in the rematch. Heck, when McGregor announced his retirement in June, Mayweather blasted his rival via social media.

“If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you’re quitting!” Mayweather said. “I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again.”

So the rematch could be on its way, even though Mayweather keeps telling people he’s retired.

“For now, I’m happily retired. You never know, but it would have to be worth it,” Mayweather said.

So just about like every other time he’s talked about facing McGregor in a rematch, or any other MMA superstar for that matter, Mayweather seems to be saying that he’s willing to do it but only for the right price and absolutely under his rules.

That would mean a boatload of money and the home-field advantage of a boxing ring.

