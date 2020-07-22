UFC Star Backs Down from Calling out Conor McGregor

A UFC star backed down from his previous call out of Conor McGregor on Wednesday and basically used gaslighting to berate the BBC reporter who asked him about it. England’s Darren Till revealed a year ago that he was hoping to land a blockbuster megafight against McGregor sometime during 2019. Regardless, the 27-year-old acted as if asking him about facing McGregor a year later was completely bonkers.

“Conor McGregor is a lightweight,” Till said. “[That’s] two weights below me.”

Darren Till Moved Up to Middleweight in 2019

Till moved from the UFC’s 170-pound weight class to the 185-pound division late in 2019 after successive losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal.

Before that, Till was an undefeated terror at 170 pounds, one who amazingly carried what in hindsight was clearly a middleweight fighter’s frame into the Octagon on fight night against fighters who couldn’t possibly hope to match his strength and size.

But Till’s weight cuts were taking too much out of him, so after going 0-2 to start 2019 he moved up to the 185-pound division.

Till defeated Kelvin Gastelum via split decision at UFC 244 in November 2019.

Now, the fighter hopes a win over former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker this weekend in Abu Dhabi will earn him a shot at the 185-pound title.

Conor McGregor’s Weight Classes and Potential Megafights

McGregor began his UFC career in the 145-pound featherweight division. The Irishman captured UFC championships in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

On top of that, McGregor is 2-1 in the UFC’s 170-pound division. McGregor split fights with Nate Diaz in 2016 and stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just one round in a welterweight contest at UFC 246 in January.

In addition to that, McGregor has been linked to other potential fights against top welterweights, most notably Masvidal and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Recently, McGregor even suggested he’d be willing to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in an inter-generational catchweight megafight.

So while it’s highly unlikely McGregor vs. Till could happen next for either fighter, it’s not completely outside the realm of possibility.

Reporter Might Have Already Asked Too Many Similar Questions

Still, maybe the reporter had asked too many questions that required the fighters to think about things they didn’t feel like entertaining in their minds so close to their upcoming fight.

Indeed, if you watch one of the clip compilations going around on Twitter, it seems like maybe the reporter had just barked up too many of the wrong trees.

This reporter is confusing everyone with his questions 😂 #UFCFightIsland3

Regardless, Till did just call out McGregor last year.

According to TalkSport, Till told iFL TV in January 2019, “I want the McGregor fight in April.”

And that was the second time Till had asked for the fight through the media.

The first time it happened was October 2018.

