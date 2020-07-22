Ter Stegen In No Hurry To Sign New Barcelona Contract

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is in no hurry to sign a new contract at Barcelona and has asked the club for more time to think about his future.

The 28-year-old Germany international has become a vital member of the Barcelona team and securing his future is considered to be a priority for the Catalan giants.

According to Xavi Hernandez Navarro at ARA, Barcelona are “optimistic” Ter Stegen will agree to stay but do not expect a decision any time soon. The goalkeeper has asked for more time to study their offer before he agrees to commit his future to the club.

Ter Stegen currently earns close to €4 million a year, but Barca believe they “will have to at least double the salary” and make him one of their top earners. The German is expected to sign on for another five years.

Top of the Stops

There’s no doubt that Ter Stegen has been an absolute bargain for Barcelona. The Catalan giants snapped him up for just €12 million from German side Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2014.

Ter Stegen has gone on to develop into one of the best goalkeepers in the world, winning four league titles, the Copa del Rey four times and the Champions League in 2014-15.

🔵🛑 The very best saves of @mterstegen1 in the 2019/20 @LaLigaEN! 🤚 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2020

The goalkeeper has since revealed that lifting the European Cup in Berlin has been the highlight of his career so far.

“The best moment of my career? Without doubt when you win you have the best feeling, In my case, my best moment was when we won the 2015 Champions League in Berlin. Until now, that’s the best moment I’ve lived through in football.”

He has also spoken recently during lockdown about how he is “very happy” at Barcelona, suggesting there will not be many problems when it comes to renewing his contract.

Interest in Ter Stegen from Chelsea

Ter Stegen’s standing in the game and contract situations have not gone unnoticed elsewhere. Premier League side Chelsea are keen as they ponder bringing in a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to the Telegraph’s Matt Law.

However, it’s unlikely they will be able to convince Barcelona to part way with one of their most important players. Indeed, Ter Stegen is described as being Chelsea’s “impossible dream” by Mundo Deportivo.

Ter Stegen does look as though he will continue at Barcelona, but the club will be keen for the German to put pen to paper soon to silence any doubts about his future.

