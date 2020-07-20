76ers’ Tobias Harris: Arrest Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]

Philadelphia 76ers forward, Tobias Harris was asked about the NBPA partnering with Russell Westbrook’s clothing line for social justice t-shirts. He did not want to talk about that particular subject today.

76ers’ Tobias Harris wants the cops who murdered Breonna Taylor to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/Uq7XYKTreC — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 20, 2020

“Nothing against the t-shirts, but we want to make sure that [Kentucky attorney general] Daniel Cameron arrests the cops and the officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death. And yeath, that’s all i got to say.”

“That’s going to be my answer for every question. For Daniel Cameron to step up to do what’s right and that’s the only message I got today. Appreciate everybody, thanks”

The coronavirus pandemic halted NBA play on March 11 and the league will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

22 NBA Teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13. Led by the trio of Harris, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers are currently in sixth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Many experts like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and NBA Hall of Famer turned TNT analyst pegged the Sixers as a preseason favorite to make a trip to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Harris like many other NBA players have been using their media availability to speak their minds.

“The people who did the heinous incident against her are still free,” Los Angeles Lakers center, Dwight Howard said last week.

“They’re out there living their best life, and I think, instead of worrying about if I have my mask on or not, I think that’s something that we should be discussing. Why haven’t these people been brought in? Why haven’t they’ve been charged with anything, or even arrested for what they’ve done? So, instead of the topics being about, you know, who’s not wearing the mask in the bubble, who was at the DJ party, who wasn’t — all these things seem entertaining, but we’re not going to forget about what’s going on around our world.”