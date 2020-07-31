Francisco Trincao Explains What He Will Bring to Barcelona

New Barcelona signing Francisco Trincao has discussed what he will bring to the Catalan giants when he completes his move from Braga this summer.

The club announced at the end of January they had agreed a deal with the Portuguese side that would see the youngster arrive on a five-year deal for a fee of €31 million ($36m).

Trincao has spoken to the club’s official media ahead of his move, describing his qualities and what the Catalan giants can expect from their latest signing.

“I’m always pushing myself, watching the games, seeing what I did well, what I’ve done wrong. I think I’m my own reference. “I think I can bring my quality to the team. I’m really strong mentally, I’m always look to score goals and provide assists and to help the team. I prefer to play on the right side but I’m going to do what the coach tells me to do. I’m going to help the team as a forward whether it be on the right side or left side. “My objectives are playing the maximum amout of games, helping the team, conquering everything, and winning all of the titles.”

The 20-year-old arrives on the back of an impressive 2020 for Braga. Trincao scored eight times and contributed six assists for the Portuguese side since the turn of the year.

Trincao Tipped for Success at Barcelona

Trincao has already been tipped to be a hit at the Camp Nou. Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira told Stats Perform News that his compatriot has what it takes to succeed with the Catalan giants.

“He’s a great talent, a great talent. I think he’s only 20 years old but he’s playing very well in Braga, scoring a lot of goals. He has a lot to improve, but he’s a great player. If he has the confidence and if he has a good coach for him, to help him grow, I think he will do really well in Barcelona.”

Former Portugal international striker Nuno Gomes has compared Trincao to ex-Barcelona star Neymar. Gomes told Sport that the youngster “is like Neymar, because Neymar is also a player who is unpredictable with the ball and plays on the wing.”

Barcelona Look to Youth?

It’s no secret that Barca has an aging squad, but the club do appear to be looking to the future. Trincao and 17-year-old Pedri will both arrive in the summer and will be hoping to be part of the first-team squad next season.

Barca B youngsters Ronald Araujo, Riqui Puig, and Ansu Fati are also expected to be officially promoted to the senior squad after making the breakthrough in 2019-20.

The Catalan giants also continue to be linked with a move for 22-year-old striker Lautaro Martinez, as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, as they look to build a new team at the Camp Nou.

