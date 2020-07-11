UFC 251 Winner Could Take Part in Biggest Fight in UFC History

On July 11, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman will look to defend his belt against “Baddest Motherf**ker,” Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, in the main event of UFC 251. If Gamebred gets his hand raised and takes The Nigerian Nightmare’s title, the biggest fight in UFC history could be made.

During a media scrum on Friday, UFC president Dana White was asked about a potential match between Conor “Notorious” McGregor and Masvidal. White said that Masvidal vs. McGregor could be the biggest fight in the promotion’s history should Masvidal win on Saturday night.

White was then asked if he would schedule Notorious vs. Gamebred if Gamebred defeated Usman at UFC 251. White said, “I don’t know. I want to get through tomorrow. I can’t wait for tomorrow to be over. For those of you who have been covering this sport for a long time, you know how difficult this sport is to run and manage.”

In June, Notorious announced his retirement from the sport. However, there are many reasons to believe McGregor hasn’t hung up his gloves for good. The chance for McGregor to compete in such a massive fight with Masvidal, as well as earn a third championship in three different weight classes, could be enough for the Irishman to enter the Octagon once more.

Masvidal vs. McGregor Would Likely Be the Biggest Fight in UFC History

Masvidal vs. McGregor for the welterweight title would likely be the biggest fight in UFC history. Notorious is the biggest star in the promotion. Gamebred has accumulated a massive following since having a sensational 2019, and if Masvidal defeats The Nigerian Nightmare at UFC 251, his star power will likely hit new heights.

Styles make matchups, and Notorious and Gamebred both have a fighting style that, when put together, guarantees fireworks. Both fighters are deadly, dynamic strikers, which in itself would generate a lot of buzz.

Another layer to the match would be Masvidal’s “Baddest Motherf**ker” belt, and if he would put it on the line against Notorious. Gamebred has made it clear that the belt is not up for grabs at UFC 251.

Furthermore, both men are ace trash talkers and they know how to sell a fight. The number of verbal jabs thrown at each other could be historic in its own right, and the verbal violence would likely catapult the fight into unprecedented pay-per-view buys.

UFC 250 Fight Card Features 3 Title Fights

According to the promotion’s president, there has been a lot of hype behind UFC 250 since Masvidal stepped up to the plate less than a week ago. During a press conference on Friday, White said, “This thing is trending off the charts. This thing is trending higher than a Conor McGregor fight. The only thing this fight is comparable to is Conor-Khabib.”

Here is the entire fight card for July 11:

Main Card

Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Bantamweight Championship: Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Women’s Flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Dan Henry

Lightweight: Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Preliminary Card

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Flyweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Women’s Bantamweight Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Bantamweight: Martin Day vs. Davey Gran

