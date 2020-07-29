UFC Champ Calls for Superfight Against Retired Legend

UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov already has his next fight lined up. The undefeated 31-year-old Russian dynamo is set to take on interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje on October 24 at UFC 255. But it also seems the “The Eagle” is already thinking about who he wants to get his hands on after that.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto shared a screenshot from the fighter’s Instagram page on Wednesday in which Nurmagomedov lays out his vision.

So it looks like the champ is down for an intergenerational superfight against retired Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre in April.

