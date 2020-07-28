Dana White Reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Return Date

UFC president Dana White revealed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would face Justin Gaethje at UFC 255 on October 24. The venue and location of the Nurmagomedov-Gaethje fight are still in flux, but those details will be determined at a later date. White broke the news to CNN.

“It’s going to happen, tell you right here right now. That fight is going to happen,” White said.

Where Will UFC 255 Take Place?

The fight was initially thought to be slated for September but had to be moved after the sudden death of Nurmagomedov’s father and trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the last four UFC events in July were all on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Nicknamed “Fight Island” by the promoters, the UFC has enjoyed a robust schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic where others have not.

The UFC has also used venues in Florida and Nevada for fights.

However, the two most likely destinations for UFC 255 are either Yas Island in Abu Dhabi or UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

White said that would be decided later and announced when confirmed.

Battle for UFC’s Undisputed Lightweight Championship Awaits

The two fighters will meet at UFC 255 with the UFC’s undisputed lightweight championship on the line.

Khabib is the longtime king of 155 pounds, while Gaethje holds interim gold after beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 back in May.

Assuming UFC 255: Khabib vs. Gaethje happens in October, the fight will be the Russian’s first fight in more than a year. Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 via third-round submission in September 2018.

He was supposed to take on Ferguson at UFC 249, but the 28-0 phenom was trapped in Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic so that show went on without him.

That’s what gave Gaethje his big chance against Ferguson at UFC 249, so now Nurmagomedov must tangle with the American to determine 155-pound supremacy.

Upcoming UFC Pay-Per-View Main Events

UFC 252 features the third fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former double champion Daniel Cormier. That massively important showdown is scheduled for August 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 253 was originally supposed to include Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje, but now it looks like the UFC is moving toward UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s next title defense against undefeated monster Paulo Costa. UFC 253 is scheduled for September 19 at a location to be revealed.

Now, UFC 254 is also on the way for October 24, and its main event is the huge 155-pound showdown between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje.

