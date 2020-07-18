Massive ‘Grudge Match’ Confirmed for UFC Champ

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s next title defense is set to take place at UFC 253 on September 19 according to Combate. The long-awaited “grudge match” between the UFC’s 185-pound champ Adesanya and unbeaten contender Paulo Costa is finally confirmed to be the main event for UFC 253.

Per that same report, UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa will likely take place on UFC Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The initial report about UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa came via Combate and was later confirmed by MMA Junkie, MMA Fighting, and other MMA news sites.

Per the original report and the others that followed, UFC 253 is now set to feature the following contests:

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

