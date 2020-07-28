Dana White Reveals Massive Superfight: ‘That’s the Fight to Make’

UFC president Dana White revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto his preference for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s final fight assuming the 28-0 champ truly intends on retiring after 30 fights as recently reported. First, it’s important to note that White confirmed to Okamoto that Nurmagomedov would “absolutely” be facing interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in his next fight. But after that? It seems like there’s only really one massive supefight on White’s mind for what could be Nurmagmodov’s final fight.

“Listen, at the end of the day, the Conor McGregor fight, I know Conor has wanted that fight since the last one,” White said. “That’s the fight to make.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Next Fight ‘Done Deal’

White revealed to Okamoto that Nurmagomedov’s next fight was a “done deal” even though it hasn’t yet been given an official date due to the recent death of Nurmagomedov’s father.

That’s delayed the fight, but White said Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje was on its way.

“Obviously, you know, he’s got this [Justin] Gaethje fight,” White said. “That’s a done deal. He’s fighting Gaethje next, and then I don’t know who his last fight would be…”

When pressed about the matter by Okamoto, White bought up McGregor as the most obvious choice, though he said he’d also have to see how things play out with all the many factors involved in making the rematch happen.

For one, Nurmagomodov hasn’t seemed all that interested in the rematch. For another, McGregor is technically retired.

“I don’t know,” White said. “We’ll have to see….how it all plays out.”

Then, White reaffirmed to Okamoto that Gaethje is the one to get the next crack at Nurmagomedov.

“But the Gaethje fight is absolutely, positively the next fight.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre?

White also said he’d be open to making an intergenerational superfight happen between Nurmagomedov and retired UFC legend Georges St-Pierre happen.

While the 39-year-old has been linked to comebacks in recent weeks, the legendary champion also seems to change his mind daily about whether he’d ever truly want to climb back inside the UFC’s Octagon.

Regardless, White said he’d be down for it if that’s what Nurmagomedov wanted to do his final fight.

“Sure. Yeah, it’s the last fight of his career, the guy’s been great…to the company, he’s been great for the sport and I like Khabib a lot,” White said. “I would do anything Khabib wanted to do.”

