Khabib Nurmagomedov Breaks Silence About Father’s Death

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finally broke his silence about his father’s tragic passing. Nurmagomedov publicly acknowledged the death of his father and trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, for the first time on Wednesday via social media.

Abudulmanap died on July 3 due to complications from COVID-19 and other ailments. He was 57.

Khabib posted a picture via Instagram of him and his father embracing each other along with a quote from the Quran.

Khabib posted:

Quran 17:23-24.

And your Lord has decreed that you not worship except Him, and to parents, good treatment. Whether one or both of them reach old age [while] with you, say not to them [so much as], “uff,” and do not repel them but speak to them a noble word.

And lower to them the wing of humility out of mercy and say, “My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up [when I was] small.”

The Future for Khabib Nurmagomedov Isn’t Certain

Khabib’s future remains uncertain after his father’s passing earlier this month.

Back in May, it was reported that UFC president Dana White was planning for Khabib to face interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje on Fight Island. With the passing of Khabib’s father that was put on the back burner, and then that matchup was slated for UFC 253 in September.

But now White isn’t sure when the undefeated 155-pound dynamo will return. The UFC president has said several times he will give the undefeated champ as much time as needed before engaging serious talks regarding his next fight.

Nurmagomedov, 31, is 28-0 and considered one of the most dominant MMA fighters in history.

