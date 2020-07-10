UFC Ditches Reebok for New Partner

UFC announced on Friday that it would replace longtime apparel and outfitting partner Reebok with Venum starting in 2021. Venum is one of the leading manufacturers of apparel and equipment for martial arts, combat sports and fitness including products designed specifically for MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, karate, and other fight sports.

According to the press release which was posted on the UFC’s official website, UFC athletes will debut their new Venum Fight Kits inside the Octagon in April 2021. That’s also when the UFC’s Venum apparel will be made available for sale for the first time at retail outlets and online.

We’re back, but we never left!

Proud to announce the return of the snake in the octagon 🐍

2021 #Venum X @ufc pic.twitter.com/mc5c5J4mDb — Venum (@Venumfight) July 10, 2020

Reebok Deal Ends Next Calendar Year

UFC’s current parntership with Reebok will continue through the end of the next calendar year.

“We appreciate the partnership with Reebok over the past six years. It was a groundbreaking deal that elevated both of our brands,” Dana White said per the press release. “We’re pleased that Reebok will continue with us as the official footwear provider of UFC through 2021.”

It’s a big day for Venum, and it looks like its deal with the top MMA promotional company in the world could help lead that same company to some really big years down the line beginning in 2021.

“Joining UFC as their official outfitting and apparel partner means a great deal to the Venum team,” said Franck Dupuis, Venum Founder and CEO, per the press release. “Venum is a brand that has grown alongside the sport of MMA as it has exploded in popularity around the world. We are both proud and grateful, as this agreement signifies the success of our journey over the past fifteen years. At Venum, we are ecstatic to write the next chapter in our history.”

More Info About UFC’s New Partner

Venum was founded in 2005 in France by Dupuis as an alternative to the products that were available in Europe during that time. By the following year, Venum began sponsoring some of the top MMA fighters in the world including Wanderlei Silva, Jose Aldo, Lyoto Machida, and Mauricio Shogun Rua.

The company claims to be one of the fastest-rising combat sports apparel and outfitting companies in the world, a point perhaps bolstered by its growth into other combat sports such as kickboxing, Muay Thai and boxing.

In fact, Venum sponsors one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in professional boxing today in Vasyl Lomachenko, so the company’s latest deal with the UFC should only help it continue to grow its brand across the globe.

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Retreats From Boxing Champ [WATCH]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel