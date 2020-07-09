Full Video Tour of UFC Fight Island Revealed [WATCH]

In only a few days’ time, the UFC will make its debut on its highly anticipated Fight Island. Fight Island has been hyped for months by the promotion’s president, Dana White. It is located on Yas Island and Abu Dhabi, and the UFC has scheduled four back-to-back fight cards at the venue.

Photos and videos of Fight Island have been shared on social media the past few weeks. A walkthrough of UFC’s Fight Island was shared by MMA Fighting on Thursday. The video shows everything from media members checking in and getting their temperature checked, to the Octagon on the beach. The video can be watched below:

UFC 251: Fight Island Tour – MMA Fighting

UFC Debuts on Fight Island for UFC 251 on July 11

On July 11, the UFC will go live on Fight Island for UFC 251. The fight card is a stacked one as it will feature three title fights. In the main event, welterweight champ Kamaru Usman will look to defend his belt for the second time when he takes on the No. 3 ranked contender, Jorge Masvidal.

The co-main event features a rematch between two featherweight greats. Champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to defeat the former champ, Max Holloway, for a second time. The two met in December 2019 and Volkanovski defeated Holloway by unanimous decision, taking his title. Henry Cejudo’s vacant bantamweight title is on the line as well — No. 3 ranked Petr Yan and No. 6 Jose Aldo will go to war in the third match of the pay-per-view portion of the card. The entire fight card can be viewed below:

Main Card

Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Bantamweight Championship: Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Women’s Flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Dan Henry

Lightweight: Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Preliminary Card

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Flyweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Women’s Bantamweight Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Bantamweight: Martin Day vs. Davey Gran

