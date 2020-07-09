Fighters React to Viral Video of UFC Fighter Hitting Old Man

A UFC fighter allegedly struck at least three people in a wild Texas melee that included the welterweight fighter also allegedly striking a woman according to one of the eyewitnesses’ accounts of the incident listed in the police report.

UFC athlete Mike Perry wasn’t arrested after allegedly committing multiple assaults in a restaurant in Lubbock earlier this week, but the police report released on Thursday revealed some additional disturbing details that could have massive consequences for Perry’s career going forward.

Per MMA Fighting, “Perry allegedly struck at least three different victims with one of the victims claiming he also struck a woman trying to break up the initial altercation.”

But just as soon as the footage of the altercation emerged did several UFC fighters take to social media to express their opinions about the matter.

In the video, Perry appears to strike an older man to knock him to the ground.

‘What a Punk’ and Other Opinions

Middleweight Kevin Holland didn’t like what he saw in the video.

“What a punk Perry is. I’d love to smack him,” Holland said.

Meanwhile, top-ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa, who uses his social media channels mostly for comedic purposes, said the video looked to him like just another “normal Wednesday” night in his home country of Brazil.

‘Loose Cannon’ and Other Takes

Retired UFC welterweight and former ONE Championship and Bellator champion Ben Askren hailed Perry as a “loose cannon” and implied that this kind of thing was probably always on the way to happening.

“As bad as that was can’t say it was unexpected, dude is a loose cannon,”

Former UFC fighter Mike Jackson, who doubles as a local Houston MMA promoter as well as a national MMA media member, used Perry’s latest difficult situation as an excuse to offer the fighter his services as a public relations representative.

“If you need a PR guy, I got you,” Jackson said.

‘Dude is in Obvious Serious Pain’

Finally, fellow UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin offered probably the most charitable take on the incident.

“On a serious note it’s easy to trash on Mike Perry right now but the dude is in obvious serious pain with demons. This is the time to get this guy some serious help. It’s hard to watch the path he is on even if you dislike him. I hope he can overcome these mental hurdles,” he said.

As for the Perry himself, the fighter offered his take on the matter via social media soon after the story broke.

“No comment,” Perry said.

While a viral video exists of the incident, the footage released so far only includes what appears to be Perry striking that one older man after the two got into a heated exchange when Perry was asked to leave the restaurant.

But the video, along with new details that have emerged since it started making the rounds on social media from those who witnessed the alleged assault in person, don’t bode well for Perry’s future.

