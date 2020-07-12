UFC Star Drops Unexpected Retirement Hint on Social Media

Former UFC women’s strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk may be enjoying vacation a little too much. The Polish fighter is currently vacationing in Bulgaria, and she has been sharing multiple pictures and videos of her time in the sun. In a photo that she shared on July 11, however, Jedrzejczyk dropped a major retirement hint.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Jedrzejczyk wrote: “#33andretired.” The former strawweight queen has not spoken publicly about retiring, and it’s unclear if the fighter truly means what she wrote. Another important point is that Jedrzejczyk is currently 32 years old and will be turning 33 in August.

Here is the Instagram post in question:

Jedrzejczyk last stepped into the Octagon when she attempted to reclaim her crown. She fought reigning strawweight champ, Weili Zhang, in the co-main event of UFC 248 in what turned out to be a fight-of-the-year candidate.

It was a losing effort for Jedrzejczyk, however, as she lost the bout by a razor-thin split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47). Many fans and analysts watching the technical standup battle scored the fight for Jedrzejczyk, and there were calls after the bout for an immediate rematch.

At the point in time, it appears that current No. 2 ranked Rose Namajunas will get that next shot at Zhang after winning her rematch bout against Jessica Andrade during UFC 251.

