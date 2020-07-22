UFC Superstar’s Upcoming Main Event Fight Canceled

UFC superstar Holly Holm’s upcoming fight against Irene Aldana has been canceled for August 1 and will be moved to later in the year. UFC president Dana White broke the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

With Holm-Aldana called off, the new main event for the UFC Fight Night card scheduled for August 1 is the card’s original co-main event matchup between middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan.

White did not reveal why Holm-Aldana was no longer happening on August 1. However, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani later reported that his sources indicate it was Aldana who pulled out of the fight.

Next weekend’s Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana main event is off, sources say, because Aldana had to withdraw. The new main will be Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 22, 2020

Holly Holm Remains Popular Superstar and Top Contender

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holm became one of the biggest superstars in the sport after shockingly dethroning Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in 2015.

While “The Preacher’s Daughter” lost UFC gold in her very next fight against Miesha Tate the following year and has never been able to recapture it, the 38-year-old has remained one of the most popular fighters in the sport and one of its top contenders.

Holm has fought in three title bouts across two divisions since losing her belt back in 2016.

The American’s most recent title chance was a first-round stoppage loss to Amanda Nunes last year, but she rebounded in her next fight by scoring a dominant win over Raquel Pennington.

Holm recently expressed to MMA Junkie that she’s hoping for another crack at the title and that she’s hoping beating Aldana would prove she deserves it.

“I know people say, ‘Oh, she’s had plenty of title fights.’ There’s a reason: Because I keep fighting the best, and I keep staying right there. A lot of times I’m just one fight away,” Holm said. “No matter what, I have Irene Aldana in front of me.”

Now it appears Holm will have to wait for her chance.

Dana White Previews New Main Event with Ronda Rousey

White broke the change to the August 1 card via Instagram with a special guest.

You can watch White talk about the Holm-Aldana fight being canceled and postponed to later in the year with former UFC megastar Ronda Rousey.

In the video, White and Rousey discuss the new main event matchup between Brunson and Shahbazyan and much more.

