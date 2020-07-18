UFC Superstar Will Return to Octagon in 2020, According to Manager

One of the biggest stars in the UFC, lightweight champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov, will return to the Octagon in 2020, according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz. Khabib has not fought in the promotion since defending his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September 2019. He was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Russian had to pull out of the fight.

Earlier this month, Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died after battling COVID-19. Khabib and his father were very close — Abdulmanap was the champion’s coach and mentor. Since Abdulmanap’s passing, Khabib has not spoken publicly.

Recently, The Eagle’s longtime training partner, former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, said “I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” and “I don’t know what he’s gonna be able to do without his dad,” when discussing Khabib’s fighting future with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Reports out of Russia claimed that Khabib would be retiring from MMA following his father’s death. In a recent interview with TMZ, Abdelaziz refuted the reports about Khabib retiring and confirmed that the lightweight champion would be fighting interim champion Justin Gaethje in 2020.

Abdelaziz said, “Khabib is not retiring. Khabib has some goals, he has some to accomplish. You will see him before the end of the year. Now, him and Dana [White] are talking, and [I’m] talking to matchmakers, and we [are trying] to set a date.”

Abdelaziz continued, “We have a blockbuster main event: [Khabib] versus Justin Gaethje. Two of the best lightweights in the world today in the recent era.”

He told TMZ, “We see what Khabib does to all his opponents. We see what Justin Gaethje did [to his] last four opponents. He dismantled Tony Ferguson — he made him look like an absolute amateur.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Abdelaziz Said That Dana White Will Announce the News When the Fight Is Made & Reiterated That It Will Be at the End of the Year

When asked if a September date was a possibility for Khabib to step inside the Octagon, the manager told TMZ, “This is Dana White’s job. He is the promoter. I don’t want to speak on his behalf, but you will see Khabib before the end of the year. Dana White, he’s the one [who] should be delivering the news. It is not my position to tell you guys.”

Abdelaziz said, “Everything is lovely, and you will see Khabib and Justin fighting before the end of the year, for sure.”

Khabib has defended his belt twice since winning it at UFC 223 by defeating Al Iaquinta. The Eagle made his first title defense in October 2018 when he submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229, and his second defense came in September 2019 when he submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

Justin Gaethje was replaced by Khabib when the lightweight champ was removed from April’s UFC 249. Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson and earned the interim lightweight strap. A bout between Khabib and Gaethje is necessary to unify the lightweight title.

READ NEXT: Joe Rogan Tears Up During Emotional UFC 250 Interview [WATCH]