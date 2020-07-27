Washington WR Placed on Commissioner’s Exempt List

Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List. Latimer, who was charged with multiple felonies, inked a deal with Dan Snyder’s franchise this past offseason.

NFL placed Cody Latimer of the Washington Football Team on the Commissioner Exempt List. Latimer was charged with multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon, following an incident in May. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2020

Details Surrounding Latimer’s Troubles

Latimer is facing five individual charges that stemmed from a poker game, as I previously detailed for Pro Football Action. The 27-year-old was gambling at a friend’s house when he got into a heated argument with another player at the table.

The former Giant and Bronco left the gathering, though roughly 30 minutes after the argument, he returned with a handgun. He allegedly waved it around, threatening to kill everyone in the house, according to a report by ESPN. The wideout then “emptied the magazine and cleared the chamber of his gun” after he fired a pair of shots at his friend.

There may be more to story, as Latimer was contacted regarding “an investigation of a sexual assault of Latimer’s 4-year-old son that was allegedly perpetrated by one of the individuals at that poker game,” per that same ESPN report. Nevertheless, Latimer’s charges include assault, menacing illegal discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Alex Smith has been cleared for football activities. Back in 2018, Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury during the 10th game of the season and hasn’t played since. Because of complications, which include 17 surgeries, in his recovery, it was assumed that he would never step foot on a field again.

While walking normally seemed like a stretch just a year ago, now, Smith tells ESPN’s Stephania Bell that he’s been given the “green light” to practice and take contact.

Everyone was in agreement that my bone was in a really good place. I had healed a lot. They said that given the combination of the rod and where I was with the healing process, I had zero limitations and could even resume some football activities. To hear them say that, from a life standpoint, they wouldn’t restrict me from doing anything — I could go skiing or snowboarding tomorrow if I wanted — then on top of that, to get the green light that I could practice, get contact, that I had healed up, that much was pretty wild to hear. I didn’t know if I would ever hear those words.

Smith will begin the season on the PUP list, though its still encouraging news for the QB.

Two years ago, Washington traded for Smith, sending Kendall Fuller (who has since come back to the team) and a 2018 third-round pick (DT Malik Jefferson, who was drafted by the Bengals via the pick that the Chiefs traded) to Kansas City in the deal.

Washington inked Smith, who had one year left on his contract at the time of the trade, to an extension worth $94 million over four years after completing the deal. Of that amount, $27 million was the signing bonus, as Spotrac relays.

Washington has a potential out in 2021, as they could release Smith and it would count toward $10,800,000 in dead money on their cap, according to Spotrac. While it’s possible that they take this route, if Dwayne Haskins struggles early, the franchise could easily shift to the 36-year-old QB in hopes that he can, along with an improved defense, will keep the team competitive.

