Wild Stat Shows Barcelona’s Dependence on Lionel Messi

It’s no secret that Barcelona rely on Lionel Messi for attacking inspiration, but a wild statistic has emerged that highlights precisely how dependent on their captain the Catalan giants have been during the 2019-20 season.

Barcelona have netted 80 times in 36 La Liga games this season with Messi directly involved in 42 of those goals. The Argentina international has 22 goals and 20 assists, meaning he’s supplied 52.5 percent of their goals, as reported by Sport.

Messi’s influence has been even more important since La Liga resumed in June after a three-month break due to lockdown. Barca have scored 17 goals in nine games since the return with 11 of those (or 65 percent) coming directly from Messi (eight assists and three goals).

Messi Also Crucial in Champions League

It’s not just in La Liga where Messi has been vital for Barca. He has also been crucial to the club’s Champions League hopes. The team have scored eight goals in Europe’s top competition in 2019-20, with Messi scoring twice and producing three assists.

Barcelona are due to resume their Champions League campaign on August 8 when they play the second leg of their last-16 tie against Napoli at the Camp Nou. The tie is level at 1-1 after the first leg in Napoli.

Messi has scored 114 times in Europe’s competition during his career but is behind Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo who leads the way with 128 goals.

Messi to Win Another Pichichi?

Yet the Barcelona captain could add another Pichichi trophy to his collection this week with the 2019-20 La Liga season set to conclude on Sunday.

Messi leads the goalscoring charts on 22 goals, three ahead of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema who is his nearest challenger.

Barcelona play Osasuna on Thursday and finish off against Alaves, and it’s expected that Messi will play both games despite manager Quique Setien admitting after Saturday’s win he needs a rest.

Benzema may just push him all the way. The Frenchman will face Villarreal and Leganes in Real Madrid’s final two games and is a man in form. He has scored five times since the restart and was named La Liga’s Player of the Month for June.

