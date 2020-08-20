Aaron Rodgers & Jordan Love Practice Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

Leave it to the veteran to show the rookie how it’s done.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seized an opportunity to teach first-round rookie Jordan Love some of the nuances of being an NFL quarterback during Thursday’s practice at Lambeau Field, appearing to share some pointers with Love after his rep in a throwing drill before the veteran went and nailed the drill himself.

John Doran of Fox 11 News captured the interaction on video and, though no words can be heard clearly of their exchange, the footage offers a glimpse into how Rodgers is helping mentor the franchise’s expected quarterback of the future on the practice field.

The vet, Aaron Rodgers, showing the rook, Jordan Love, how it's done #Packers pic.twitter.com/QfqvqqAOVv — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) August 20, 2020

The Packers made one of the most surprising moves in the 2020 NFL draft when they traded up and selected Love at No. 26 overall while still having Rodgers under contract for another four seasons. Naturally, the interactions between the two first-round quarterbacks are being closely watched and analyzed after Green Bay’s last passing-of-the-torch between Rodgers and Brett Favre saw plenty of drama emerge.

So far, though? Rodgers has been in great spirits at camp, while Love has been learning all that he can from the veteran NFL passer as he continues to absorb the Packers’ playbook.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Love Values Rodgers’ Mentorship

Love: ‘Crazy Feeling’ After First Practice In Lambeau FieldPackers QB Jordan Love shares his thoughts with the media following practice. Subscribe to the Packers YT Channel: https://bit.ly/32ff95H More Packers NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2OCyppK #GreenBayPackers #Packers #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Packers: Visit https://www.packers.com/ Follow: https://twitter.com/packers Follow: https://www.instagram.com/packers/ Like: https://www.facebook.com/Packers/ 2020-08-20T20:02:32Z

Learning has been the emphasis for Love during his first NFL training camp, from memorizing the ins and outs of the playbook to understanding how to adjust his footwork with different plays and concepts in the Packers’ offense. Something that gives Love an edge over other rookie quarterbacks, though, is his access to a high-level veteran resource like Rodgers.

Rodgers, 36, carries the reputation of being one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks over the past decade who can punish defenders on a whim while also taking tremendous care of the football. He has thrown 363 touchdowns during 12 seasons as the Packers’ starter, eclipsing 4,000 passing yards in eight of them, with just 83 total interceptions over that span.

“It’s great for me just being able to sit there and be in the same room with him and just hear how he thinks about plays, and then go out to practice and watch him put it together,” Love told media during Thursday’s teleconference. “It’s just really awesome for me to see and take in and evaluate him and evaluate myself — just try and do my best job to learn by watching him. It’s been really good, though. He’s a great person and has been able to help me in the quarterback room on certain things.”

Love Will Be Ready if Called Upon

Love would be the first to admit learning the complexities of the Packers’ offense will continue to take time, but the NFL isn’t always so forgiving when it comes to injuries or other situations that might force young players into the spotlight before they are comfortable.

The Packers are fortunate enough to have a three-quarterback lineup that also includes backup Tim Boyle, who has continued to impress staff this preseason and would seem to have a lock on a roster spot as the team’s third passer. Chances are, given Boyle’s comprehension of the offense and Love’s lack of a proper offseason, he will continue to hold the backup spot behind Rodgers for the 2020 season while Love stays the course of his long-term development.

However it shakes out, Love plans to stay ready each and every game of his rookie season.

“That’s my job, that’s what I do,” Love said. “I’m here, whatever happens. As a quarterback, you’re always one play away, two snaps away. At the end of the day, if you’ve got to step in, you’ve got to be ready for whatever you’ve got to do.”

READ NEXT: Packers Safety Reacts to Davante Adams’ Injury Scare in Practice