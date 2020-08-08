Barcelona Beat Napoli To Set Up Tasty Bayern UCL Clash

Barcelona will play Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League after seeing off Serie A side Napoli in the last 16 on Saturday.

The Catalan giants ran out 3-1 winners on the night at the Camp Nou to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory, thanks to goals from Clement Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Napoli actually started the game well and could have taken the lead in the opening minutes when Dries Mertens almost stunned the hosts but hit the crossbar.

However, Lenglet opened the scoring with a header from an Ivan Rakitic corner, before Messi scored another brilliant individual goal to make it 2-0. Suarez made it 3-0 from the penalty spot, while Napoli pulled one back just before half-time through Lorenzo Insigne.

Quique Setien’s side now progress to a final eight tournament in Lisbon. The team will play Bayern Munich on Friday with the winners set to play Manchester City or Lyon in the semi-finals.

Bayern Through After Chelsea Cruise

Bayern Munich made light work of Chelsea in their last-16 tie. Hansi Flick’s side romped to a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge back in February and completed the job with a 4-1 win at the Allianz Arena on Saturday to go through 7-1 on aggregate.

Striker Robert Lewandowski was on target again for the German champions to continue his prolific goalscoring form in 2019-20.

😮 13 goals in 7 UCL games this season….

😱 53 goals in 44 games for Bayern in 2019/20! 🔴 Robert Lewandowski = 🔥🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/FtyxRJrKA8 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 8, 2020

Bayern have already completed a domestic double this season, winning the Bundesliga and the German Cup, and will be hoping to add the European Cup to their haul and make it an unforgettable campaign.

Meanwhile, the Champions League represents Barcelona’s only chance of silverware this season. The Catalan giants were knocked out of the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage by Athletic and lost their La Liga title to rivals Real Madrid.

