Is Luis Suarez’s Time at Barcelona Finally Up?

Luis Suarez has been at Barcelona since 2014 but is his time at the Camp Nou finally coming to an end?

According to journalist Enzo Oliver, former club Ajax are preparing an offer for the 33-year-old. The striker and Barcelona would then need to decide whether it’s time to bring an end to his stellar career at the Camp Nou.

Ajax spoke to Suarez a few weeks ago to discuss their plans, according to Oriol Domènech. The striker spent four years at Ajax, winning the league title and the KNVB Cup, before moving to Liverpool in 2011.

Juventus are also interested in the Uruguayan, according to Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport. The Turin giants see the veteran as a possible replacement for Gonzalo Higuain.

Meanwhile, Suarez is also said to have attracted interest from “several Major League Soccer clubs,” according to Sport.

Suarez is contracted to the club until the end of next season. However, the Uruguayan has confirmed there is a clause in his contract that will automatically renew for another campaign if he plays in 60 percent of their matches in 2020-21.

Criticism For Suarez After UCL Exit

Barcelona’s embarrassing Champions League defeat to Bayern saw the club and Suarez come in for plenty of criticism. The striker was on target against the Bavarian giants but his heat map from the game was revealing.

Luis Suarez's heat map from today's match is 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/UQ4xke5VmB — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) August 14, 2020

The 33-year-old managed only 24 passes throughout the 90 minutes in Lisbon, nine of which came from kick-off, according to Albert Ortega.

Suarez has still been prolific for Barcelona this season. He scored 21 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants in 2019-20. The Uruguayan has also moved into third place in the club’s list of all-time leading goalscorers.

With the goal, @LuisSuarez9 moves past László Kubala and takes sole possession of third place on Barça's all-time scoring list! Congratulations, Luis! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ack6tsL6gu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2020

Time Up For Suarez at Barcelona?

Yet time does appear to be running out for Suarez at Barcelona. The striker will turn 34 in January, and the club have been heavily linked with bringing in Inter’s Lautaro Martinez as the striker’s long-term replacement.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s humiliating defeat to Bayern is likely to have consequences for the playing staff. According to David Salinas at Sport, the club have put “most of their squad” up for sale following the defeat.

Javier Miguel at AS has reported Barca would be willing to negotiate if an offer for Suarez arrived and “he could depart this summer.”

Suarez would be welcomed back to Ajax by fans and may be tempted by a move to Erik ten Hag’s young and exciting team. Ajax won the league title last season and were top of the table in 2019-20 when the campaign was ended early in April due to Covid-19.

