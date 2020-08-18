Barcelona Explain Decision to Appoint Ronald Koeman As Next Boss

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed Ronald Koeman is set to be appointed as the club’s next coach and has explained why the Catalan giants have chosen the Dutchman to replace Quique Setien.

The Catalan giants sacked Quique Setien on Monday in the wake of their embarrassing 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite competition.

Koeman is expected to be appointed on a two-year deal, and Bartomeu has discussed what the 57-year-old can bring to the club in an interview with Barca TV.

“If nothing goes wrong Koeman will be the coach. We bet on him because we know him very well, because of how he is and how he thinks, and how his teams play Also because of his experience and for being in Johan Cruyff’s Dream Team. He knows Barça and their way of understanding football. “In December we spoke with different coaches to see who could come. At that time we denied it, but now I can tell you. Koeman told us then he had a responsibility with the Netherlands team and could not leave them without a coach, but he was the first coach we contacted. “Now he has told us that the Eurocup is very far away, we are in a pandemic and we do not know what will happen to the competitions. It has been a dream for him for a long time.”

Barcelona fans will know Koeman well as he enjoyed a glittering career as a player at the Camp Nou, winning the European Cup, the Copa del Rey and four La Liga titles during his seven-year stay.

Bartomeu Talks Setien Sacking

Bartomeu also spoke about Setien who was sacked after just seven months in charge of the Catalan giants. The 61-year-old replaced Ernesto Valverde in January and signed a two-and-a-half-year contract but was axed in the wake of Barca’s Champions League exit.

“I have to thank him for his effort and for having come to Barça in the middle of the season. I thank him for the courage to come, to take the team in January. The pandemic, the confinement, has done us a lot of damage and that has hurt him. He has done very good things and I want to thank him for the effort and the work for the team.”

Setien’s team were top of the table when La Liga resumed after a three-month break due to the coronavirus crisis in June but were knocked off top spot and beaten to the title by fierce rivals Real Madrid.

The club went on to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League but a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich cost Setien his position at the club.

Koeman is now expected to take charge and build a new team. Rumors continue to swirl about which players will arrive and those that will leave, but Bartomeu says decisions will have to wait until the new coach is installed at the Camp Nou.

“We have talked about signings and players who have to leave. But so far they are issues that we have talked about but until his signing is finalized it will not be true. Yes, new players will arrive but it will depend on the salary limit.”

The new Barcelona manager will have five weeks to put his plans and ideas into place before the start of the new La Liga season on September 12.

