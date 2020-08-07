Barcelona Include USA Starlet in Champions League Squad

Barcelona have included 19-year-old USA starlet Konrad de la Fuente in their matchday squad for Saturday’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Napoli at the Camp Nou.

The teenager has been training with the squad in the build-up to the big match and has been included in Quique Setien’s 22-man party to face the Serie A side for a place in the quarter-finals. The teenager has been handed the No. 45 shirt.

Barcelona are without some key players for the match due to injury and suspension. Midfielders Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets are banned, Arthur is not included after refusing to play for the club, while Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele miss out through injury.

Setien’s squad includes just 13 first-team players with the remaining spots taken up by Barcelona B starlets including Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Konrad, and Ronald Araujo.

Bright Future for Konrad?

Konrad looks to have a bright future ahead of him at the Camp Nou and was handed a new contract with the club in June. His current deal runs through until 2022, with the option for another two seasons. His buyout clause is set at €50 million but will rise to €100m if he is promoted to the first team.

The teenager recently caught the eye with his performances for Barcelona B in their promotion push. Konrad scored twice in the playoff win over Valladolid Promesas as the team made it all the way to the final, only to lose to Sabadell.

Konrad joined Barcelona back in 2013 and if he does make the breakthrough he will make history by becoming the first American to play for Barcelona’s first team. The youngster has already featured at youth level for the United States and was part of the team that made it to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

Barcelona To Trust in Youth Against Napoli?

Konrad will have to settle for a place on the bench against Napoli, but the lack of first-team stars at Setien’s disposal does mean the club’s young players could see some valuable game time on Saturday.

Midfielder Puig and 17-year-old forward Fati are the most likely players to see some action in what is a crucial game. Frenkie de Jong has told Sergi Capdevila at Sport that there’s no doubt Puig has the quality to make the starting XI.

“For me, he’s more than ready to be a starter for Barça, but it doesn’t depend on me. We have a lot of good player that can start games, so it’s a question for the coach. For me, he has tremendous talent.”

Barcelona do lack for midfield options which means Puig is in serious contention for a start on Saturday. The 20-year-old saw plenty of game time towards the end of the league campaign and impressed.

Meanwhile, Fati has already lit up the competition this season. He scored against Inter in the group stages, becoming the youngest player ever to find the back of the net in Europe’s top competition.

