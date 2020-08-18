Barcelona Offer Update on Messi, Lautaro and Neymar Transfer Plans

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has offered an update on captain Lionel Messi amid rumors the captain is unhappy at the Camp Nou and wants to leave.

Bartomeu told Barca TV that he remains convinced Messi will finish his career at Barcelona and says he is a key part of incoming manager Ronald Koeman’s plans for the future.

“Of course Messi will end his career at Barcelona. I talked to Koeman and he says Messi is the key to his project,” he said. “Messi has a contract with Barca until 2021. I talk regularly with Messi and his father, his agent, and they know there is a new project here and a new manager. We are all disappointed after what happened in Lisbon. “We have the best player in the world and he’s Lionel Messi. He’s still number one and he’s our player. And each project that is done is done thinking that we have the best player in the world.”

Esporte Interativo’s Marcelo Bechler has told Bleacher Report that Messi is “angry” and “disappointed” at Barcelona and has told the club he wants to leave.

Bartomeu Talks Neymar and Lautaro

Bartomeu also played down fresh rumors the club could look to bring Neymar back to the Club. According to Sport’s Lluis Mascaro, Barca are thinking about reigniting their interest in the Brazilian as they seek to rejuvenate their squad after another humiliating Champions League exit.

However, Bartomeu insists it will be impossible to sign Neymar as his club Paris Saint-Germain are simply unwilling to sell one of their star players.

“Going for a player when the club he is at doesn’t want to sell him is impossible. Last summer we tried. It is normal. Big clubs want great players.”

Bartomeu also discussed the possibility of Barca signing striker Lautaro Martinez from Inter. The striker has seemed to be the club’s top transfer target, but the president said much would depend on new manager Koeman’s plans for the team.

“Before restarting the league we spoke with Inter but we stopped the negotiations a few weeks ago because the competitions were returning. They have the Europa League that they are playing and we will wait for the new coach to arrive and the technical secretariat to see how they plan for the future.”

Koeman is set to replace Quique Setien as manager imminently. The Netherlands coach is expected to sign a two-year deal at the Camp Nou and be unveiled at the club later this week.

