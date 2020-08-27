Bartomeu Willing to Resign to Keep Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is willing to resign in a bid to keep captain Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old informed the Catalan giants earlier this week that he wants to leave and plans to use a clause in his contract to depart for free.

Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes has already made it clear the club are willing to “fight” to keep hold of the Argentina international and are keen to build a new team around Messi.

Bartomeu has “admitted” he will resign from his role if “Messi publicly stated that the problem is the president,” according to TV3. The president would then step down and allow the board to run the club until the next elections in March.

Fans Call for Barcelona to Go

The current Barcelona president is not popular among supporters who have already made their anger felt at news Messi wants to leave. Some supporters forced their way into the Camp Nou on Wednesday and called for Bartomeu to step down.

Fans storm the Camp Nou in Barcelona as they want Bartomeu out after the recent Messi news. This from @DavidIbanez5. pic.twitter.com/onACOjWAlN — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 26, 2020

Fans were also spotted hanging up a banner which read: “Bartomeu we don’t love you, Messi stay.” Bartomeu is currently due to step down in March 2021 when a new president will be elected.

Messi Set to Speak?

Messi is yet to comment on his future but will explain his reasons for wanting to leave Barcelona shortly, according to Goal’s Ruben Uria. The forward is keen to send a message to supporters and explain his stance.

The Barcelona captain continues to be linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side “believe they have a chance” of landing the 33-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano and Sid Lowe at the Guardian.

Barcelona’s stance regarding Messi has not changed since the dramatic news he wants to leave broke. The club are unwilling to sell and believe he can not leave for free this summer because the clause in his contract has expired.

