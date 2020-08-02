Hilarious Calls for Khalil Mack to Be Part of Bears’ QB Room Emerge

Chicago Bears players reported to training camp this week, and despite several differences put into place due to COVID-19 precautions, some things remain the same at Halas Hall. A question mark at the quarterback position is at the top of that list.

Neither Mitchell Trubisky nor Nick Foles has established himself as “the guy” in Chicago this season — at least, not yet — but hopefully, one or both can throw long balls well as linebacker Khalil Mack can. In a video that resurfaced from Mack’s time at Dwyane Wade’s Celebrity Sports Academy last summer, Mack is seen chucking bombs to young fans, displaying some nice accuracy in the process.

The video began making the rounds on Twitter again largely courtesy of analyst Stacey Dales and Throw it Deep Training Academy, both of whom tweeted in a tongue-in-cheek manner about Khalil Mack’s quarterback capabilities.

Bears Fans Follow Suit, Call for Khalil on Offense in Some Capacity…

With Mack’s big arm on full display, Bears fans naturally began calling for the 6’3″, 269 lb. linebacker to contribute to the quarterbacks room in some way. The suggestions were varied and hilarious: everything from Mack as QB1 to the idea head coach Matt Nagy should draw up a play or two featuring Mack under center were floated.

Someone tell me again why the bears traded for nick foles https://t.co/1HTiyNMdTT — Ramie Makhlouf (@RamieIsTweeting) August 1, 2020

Would love to see Naggy draw something up where @FiftyDeuce throwing receiving or rushing for TD. — 🤨 (@LETMESTKDATIPIN) August 1, 2020

While none of the calls for Khalil Mack to take over at quarterback for the Bears were at all serious, it does say quite a bit about what the current perception of the team’s quarterbacks room is. The same thing happened last year during training camp, as well. Sort of.

Fans & Analysts Alike Called for HC Matt Nagy to Play QB for Bears Last Year

Last year around this time, Bears head coach Matt Nagy threw a gorgeous bomb for a touchdown to Anthony Miller during training camp. The beautiful deep ball Nagy heaved circulated via video on Twitter, and it set social media ablaze, with fans and analysts alike giving approving nods to Nagy’s arm.

Many took to Twitter to comment on the video, with several noting the head coach threw one of the better deep balls Bears fans had seen in recent memory. Another joked the throw automatically qualified Nagy as one of the team’s top five quarterbacks in history.

Too bad he can't be a player/coach. That's the best forward pass I've seen from a Bear in a loooong time. — Shannon Allick-O'Brien (@ShannonPatrickO) August 5, 2019

Matt Nagy and Tom Brady are proof that 41-year olds can still have a strong arm. pic.twitter.com/Rnh7uIq6L5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 5, 2019

Coach Nagy showing off his arm…instantly a top-5 Bears QB all time? pic.twitter.com/l08bEqPbzr — FlurrySports (@FlurrySports) August 6, 2018

The calls for Mack to play on offense are fun reminders of how athletic he is, and how excellent he is at football — but they’re also slightly painful reminders about how dire Chicago’s quarterback situation currently is, and has been.

