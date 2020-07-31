Bears’ Mitch Trubisky Talks Fixed Mechanics, Has Fiery Response to Doubters

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky spoke to the media via Zoom from Halas Hall Friday. It was the first time he and veteran quarterback Nick Foles conducted an interview from the same venue since the team traded for Foles earlier this spring. Trubisky spoke first, and he had plenty to share.

The fourth-year quarterback has been staying fit and healthy, and he revealed he has had “five to seven” tests for COVID-19 so far. Trubisky has been working out hardcore, as he should be, but he has been getting a bit of hype for it this offseason. Bears GM Ryan Pace said the following about Mitch on the Hoge & Jahns podcast Thursday:

“When he walked in the building and had a couple sessions with our strength coaches, they approached Matt and I just talking about physically how good he looks. You can see it, his build right now, his physique right now,” Pace said about Trubisky, adding: “It’s very obvious that he’s been training very hard this summer.”

That’s all well and good (and necessary if he wants to beat Foles out for the starting job), but it’ll have to translate to the field. We know Mitch is a good guy. We know Mitch works hard. But will it be enough? According to Trubisky, he has made more changes than ever this offseason, and he also says those who doubt him have given him some major fuel.

Trubisky Talks Mindset, Adjustments to His Mechanics

“Showing up every day, being prepared and going out and being the best quarterback I can for this team is my mindset,” Trubisky said, sounding every bit the same as he did around this time last year. But something is different this year, he says.

Trubisky has been working specifically on his footwork and mechanics this offseason with quarterback guru Jeff Christensen, who has worked with Patrick Mahomes in the past. Trubisky also said — and this did not sound good, regardless of how he meant for it to come off — that he had never really adjusted his mechanics prior to this offseason.

He says his balance and footwork are better, and he also says he played through a bit of pain due to his partially torn labrum last year — pain that is 100 percent gone now.

Considering the issues he has had over his first three seasons, particularly with accuracy, this lack of concern for fixing his mechanics isn’t alarming, per se, but it’s also not something to completely dismiss, either. Perhaps it’s because Trubisky has rarely — if ever — been challenged for the starting job in Chicago, but the fact that he’s entering year four as a potential starter in the NFL and has yet to adjust his mechanics, well — it does raise some eyebrows.

Trubisky Motivated By the Doubters & Haters

Another notable thing about Trubisky’s demeanor when he spoke to the media Friday? He was fiery Mitch. And fiery Mitch tends to play with more passion — and that’s what the Bears need from him.

“It definitely motivates you to go out there and play the best that you can,” Trubisky said about the naysayers who have already written him off. “It just has to light a fire under you, which it has for me. I’m just trying to prove everybody wrong, and my teammates right.”

As hard as Trubisky has seemingly worked this offseason, if he hasn’t figured out how to read defenses and make correct reads under pressure, his efforts will be wasted.

