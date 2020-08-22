Bears Work Out Ex-Chiefs Kicker With Ties to Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears hosted a familiar face this weekend: kicker Cairo Santos worked out for the team, per NFL analyst Field Yates. Santos spent a few weeks with Chicago during the 2017 season, going 1-2 on his field goal attempts before being released.

A couple of notable tryouts/visits this weekend: the Ravens are working out TE Jordan Leggett and the Bears are hosting K Cairo Santos on a visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 22, 2020

Santos entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. He was their starting kicker until 2017, when a groin issue landed him on injured reserve. The team waived him later that year, and he had his brief stint in a Bears uniform shortly after that. He attempted 105 field goals with the Chiefs, making 89 (that’s 84.8 percent).

Santos spent time with the Rams and Buccaneers in 2018, and he played in five games for the Tennessee Titans last year, which was the worst season of his career. He went 4-9 on his field goals, making just 44.4 percent of his attempts. In Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, Santos missed four field goals, and was cut by the team the following day. He hasn’t played since.

Eddy Pineiro backers, fear not: it’s unlikely the team is trying to replace Pineiro, but Santos is someone Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy is very familiar with. Nagy was in Kansas City the entire time Santos was, from 2014-17, so they know each other well. Nagy and the Bears need as much insurance as possible in a season with so many question marks, and they’re probably building a list of emergency contacts, so to speak, with Santos someone the coaches likely wanted a look at.

