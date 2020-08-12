Brett Favre ‘Would Love’ to See Aaron Rodgers Retire With Bears

It’s really all Green Bay’s fault. If the Packers didn’t want to stir the pot, they shouldn’t have moved up in the draft to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round this year. Ever since that moment, rumors of Aaron Rodgers’ eventual exit began to swirl — perpetuated a few times by Rodgers himself.

Talk that Rodgers will, like Brett Favre and so many veteran signal-callers before him, leave the team that drafted him to finish his career elsewhere has been all the rage for months, with one possible destination for Rodgers gaining a good deal of momentum and steam: Chicago.

And, as it turns out, Favre would be 100 percent behind Rodgers heading to Halas Hall.

Brett Favre Would ‘Love’ to See Rodgers as a Bear

Favre recently appeared on Complex’s Load Management Podcast, where he was asked his thoughts about Rodgers eventually ending up in a Bears uniform. “I would love to see that,” Favre said, before elaborating slightly.

“Only because we have killed the Bears collectively,” he continued. “I mean Bears fans would probably be like: ‘I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I am so glad Aaron Rodgers in on our team.'”

Favre managed to get a dig in on the Bears while also throwing their fans a bone with his comments. And he’s not wrong.

Favre went 23-13 against the Bears in his career, while Rodgers has picked up where he left off, going 19-5 against Chicago in his tenure with the Pack. If Rodgers brought a winning team and a Super Bowl ring to Chicago, Bears fans would embrace the heck out of him, regardless of how much they may resist at first.

Aaron Rodgers Has Invited & Encouraged This Guessing Game

Multiple times, first in May and again in late July, Rodgers has said he sees himself ending his career elsewhere, noting he was “surprised” when Green Bay drafted a quarterback in the first round.

“It was more the surprise of the pick based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40s and really the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit because as much as I feel confident in my abilities and what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control,” Rodgers explained in May.

“My sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point and as much as I understand the organization’s future outlook and wanting to make sure they’re thinking about the team now and down the line, and I respect that, at the same time I still believe in myself and I’ve shown that I can play into my 40s. I’m just not sure how that all works together at this point.”

Rodgers was also recently asked whether he could picture himself playing for the enemy in Chicago, and he said: “Oh man, that’s a tough thought right there, man.”

Look — it’s highly unlikely Rodgers would head to a divisional foe. But many fans said the same thing about Favre, and Favre wound up beating Green Bay while wearing a Vikings uniform, so never say never. The writing is on the wall: Rodgers is preparing to leave Green Bay, and if, by some miracle, he brings his winning ways to Soldier Field, Bears fans will embrace him faster than you can say “Double Doink.”

