Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend Jena Sims’ Haircut Attempt Went Badly

Like many people during quarantine, Brooks Koepka needed a haircut and turned to longtime girlfriend Jena Sims for a trim. Sims did her best back in April, and the golfer posted a video of his unique look. Sims went short with the cut but the sides turned out a bit uneven.

“Don’t think @jenamsims is going to be taking @phillybarberking’s day job 😂 #QuarantineCuts,” Koepka posted on Instagram along with the video.

Koepka added some additional commentary on the video with the haircut results.

“This isn’t coming out for a while,” Koepka said as Sims removed a beanie covering his new haircut. “The only good thing is I got my mustache still.”

Here’s a look at Kopeka’s hilarious quarantine haircut, but the good news is the golfer is back to his normal look at the PGA Championship.

The Couple Recently Celebrated Their 3-Year Anniversary

While quarantined during the ongoing pandemic, Sims and Koepka recently celebrated their third anniversary together. Back in May, Sims took to Instagram as the couple crossed the three-year mark.

“Celebrating 3 years (and some change) 💕🖤,” Sims noted.

The couple originally met at the 2015 Masters which was a significant moment for Sims as she is from Georgia.

“We met at the 2015 Masters,” Sims noted to Golf Digest. “And that’s so special because I’m from Georgia, so it’s perfect. We were on Hole 7, which I don’t even remember, but he’s like, ‘Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.’ It was cool. We hadn’t dated since then. We were just friends at that point.”

Jena Has Been Relieved of Her Barber Duties

Sims appears unlikely to be called on again to perform another haircut, but she did recently help trim up Koepka’s “edges”. According to the New York Post, Sims posted new photos of herself trimming Koepka’s hair in June, but it was just a minor clean up.

“Update: fixed his ‘edges’ and then got relieved of my duties,” Sims explained on her Instagram Story.

When Sims is not serving as a part-time hair stylist, she keeps busy with her career as an actress and model. Sims is also the founder of the non-profit organization Pageant of Hope which aims “to empower, celebrate and advocate for children facing challenges, celebrating inner beauty and self confidence.”

Sims has appeared in a number of notable films and television shows including Sharknado, One Tree Hill, Dexter and Entourage. She is also a staple at PGA Tour tournaments and was recently spotted with Koepka at the St. Jude Classic. Sims joked that she tries to take credit for Koepka’s success on the course since they met around the time the golfer started climbing up leaderboards of major golf tournaments.

“He’s very aware of his success and the timing of our relationship,” Sims joked to Golf.com. “I can’t take the credit for that. All I can do is make him happy. I’m quirky and weird, I like to make him laugh. I encourage him to be himself.”

