Bryson DeChambeau’s Girlfriend: Who Is the Golfer Dating in 2020?

Bryson DeChambeau looks to be focused on his golf game and not his dating life as the golfer does not appear to have a girlfriend at the moment. DeChambeau was most recently linked to Sophia Bertolami, but the golfer has been absent from her social media posts since 2018. Bertolami posted a photo of herself holding hands with DeChambeau during a PGA tournament.

“Despite being a mad scientist, I’ll always love holding your hand 😜⛳️❤️ So proud of you B!” Bertolami noted on Instagram on August 26, 2018.

DeChambeau responded with two kissing emojis, but it has been almost two years since their last public social media interaction. There is always the chance that DeChambeau is dating someone privately, but his Instagram page is focused on golf as well as his workout routine.

DeChambeau Added 20 Pounds of Muscle During the PGA Tour Layoff Amidst COVID-19

What we do know is that DeChambeau spent the layoff during the pandemic working on his fitness and adding muscle. According to Golf Channel, DeChambeau added 20 pounds during the PGA Tour’s break amidst the pandemic.

The golfer estimates that he now weighs 240 pounds which is a total of 40 additional pounds since September. DeChambeau cited a desire to add more power to his drives as a big reason for the transformation. The golfer began adjusting his workout routine last year as he explained in a 2019 interview with Golf Week.

“I actually had to get my wrists stronger,” DeChambeau noted. “I had to train, do farmer walks, 70 pounds in each hand and move them like that when I walk to get my grip strength up. Did a lot of pull ups with just the fingers, holding on with the palm, just doing a couple other things, inflexion, flexion stuff, internal, external rotation of the wrist.”

Bertolami Was a Nursing Student at Belmont University

As for Bertolami, she is staying busy with her modeling career and also launched a signature line of swimsuits. According to The Sun, Bertolami graduated from Chapman University in 2014 with a degree in Kinesiology and Nutrition. She went on to attend Belmont University in Nashville where she became a nursing student and studied pharmacology.

Bertolami also posted a photo with DeChambeau back in 2018 noting they were headed to the Hamptons. DeChambeau is no longer a regular in her social media posts, but fans do get to see photos of her pet pig Stella which she initially thought was a mini pig.

“4 years ago, I thought I adopted a mini pig. Today, Stella is 1100lbs 💕🐷#throughthickandthin #truelove,” Bertolami noted in 2017.

DeChambeau Wanted to Be More Comfortable With the Added Pressure of Majors

DeChambeau has been one of the top golfers this year, but his next step is to be a consistent contender in majors. Dechambeau admitted that he wanted to be more comfortable with high expectations.

“It was just something I wasn’t comfortable with in majors; higher expectations,” DeChambeau noted during the PGA Championship, per Golf.com. “This is the first major with this new body, new swing. I hope it’s only going to get better.”

