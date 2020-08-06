Buccaneers Tackle Opts Out of NFL 2020 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ushering in a new era. With Tom Brady at the quarterback position, expectations in Florida are at an all-time high…assuming there is an NFL season.

Concerns over the safety of playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic still exist and NFL players have the right to opt-out of the 2020 season. Over 50 players have chosen to opt-out, as Pro Football Action captures in its COVID-19 Opt-Out Tracker.

Tackle Brad Seaton is the only member of the Buccaneers on that list. Seaton, who spent 2017 and 2019 on the franchise’s practice squad, was no lock to make the roster, though he could have provided the team with depth on the offensive line.

The NFC South hasn’t had too many players opt-out. The Panthers and Saints each have two players (none of which are starters) opting out and the Falcons currently have no players choosing to sit out the season.

Also, follow the Heavy on Buccaneers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Brady Speaks on Unique Upcoming Season

Playing this season is going to put NFL players in a unique situation, one that comes with uncertainty. Brady, who is learning a new playbook during his first season

“The only thing you can do is adjust to the situation and adapt the best way you can,” Brady said (via PFT). “Put as much time and energy now as we can into it. I think the reality is that the clock is ticking on everybody. We’re gonna have to work as hard as we can and not waste any minutes of any day trying to get used to each other — embrace the challenge and see what we can become.”

Tight end Cameron Brate, who was one of the participants in Brady’s drills earlier this offseason, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Brate has recovered and the 29-year-old made a video promoting the donation of plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Buccaneers Providing Brady With Explosive Weapons

Brady, who inked a two-year deal with the Bucs this offseason, was seen at Tampa Bay’s camp earlier this week throwing a precise strike to his new weapon, Mike Evans.

Brady to Evans… it’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/Npbl9sF0VM — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 3, 2020

Evans and Chris Godwin are both coming off monster seasons where each of them surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. Both are expected to thrive again in year-one of Brady’s Tampa Bay tenure.

Brady arguably has as greatest of a collection of options he’s ever played with (Yes, Randy Moss was the greatest WR Brady has ever played with but those teams with Moss weren’t as stacked as this year’s Bucs).

Tampa Bay could run two tight ends in the way the Patriots did with Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez back in 2011. The team could do so without putting too much on any one tight end’s plate. Expect a rotation between, O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski, and Brate.