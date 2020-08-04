Eagles, Other Teams Had Interest in LeSean McCoy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in the free-agent running back LeSean McCoy on a one-year deal.

McCoy, who won a Super Bowl with Andy Reid and the Chiefs last season, said other teams were interested in him, including the Eagles.

“They (Tampa Bay) always had an interest level with me. They contacted my agent a couple of times. It’s all about the right timing. I was waiting to see what was going on – [Philadelphia] was another big one that I really wanted to explore that option when they reached out,” McCoy said (via Sports Illustrated).

The Eagles have handed the keys over to Miles Sanders, who is expected to put up even better numbers than his rookie figures. Although, Philadelphia faces a difficult slate of rushing defenses in 2020, as Pro Football Action detailed.

McCoy could have provided Philadelphia with depth at the position, shuffling in with late-season standout Boston Scott. Instead, he opted for the warm weather down in Florida.

“It just clicked at the right time. Enough waiting – let’s do it,” McCoy said of selecting Tampa Bay. “Let’s get in there with the team, let’s learn the offense, things like that. I mean, come on – I’m in Tampa, nice weather and I’m playing with Tom Brady? How do you beat that?”

Tampa Bay Done Shopping for RBs?

Tampa Bay had been looking around for a veteran running back. They were rumored to be in the mix for Devonta Freeman earlier this offseason, as Pro Football Action relayed, though now, it appears the franchise is done shopping for pieces at the running back position.

Ronald Jones II is likely to lead the backfield but it’s unlikely he’ll be an undisturbed bell-cow. McCoy is likely to receive much of the passing work (or as much as he can handle).

Behind the pair of running backs, Tampa has 2020 third-rounder Ke’Shawn Vaughn on the roster. Their depth rounds out with Dare Ogunbowale, T.J. Logan and rookie Raymond Calais, though it’s unlikely more than one player of that group makes the team.

Examining Brady’s New Weapons

Brady arguably has as greatest of a collection of options he’s ever played with (Yes, Randy Moss was the greatest WR Brady has ever played with but those teams with Moss weren’t as stacked as this year’s Bucs).

Tampa Bay could run two tight ends in the way the Patriots did with Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez back in 2011. The team could do so without putting too much on any one tight end’s plate. Expect a rotation between, O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski, and Cameron Brate.

Not to mention, the Bucs also have all-pro Mike Evans, speedster Chris Godwin and Jones at running back (who should be a sought after fantasy asset).

Some believe Brady will set career-highs, even at this late stage in his career.

“You know what, I’m gonna go out on a limb: He’s gonna thrash 2007,” Jones-Drew said, referring to Brady’s best season of his career (on a recent episode of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football). “I think he’s gonna throw 55 touchdowns, 4,500 yards passing, close to 5,000. The Bucs are gonna be one of the toughest teams to stop, and that’s because the defense causes turnovers and will get him more opportunities.”