Chiefs Determine Plan for Fans at Arrowhead Opener vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially finalized their plans to bring fans into Arrowhead Stadium for their Super Bowl defense campaign. According to a statement from the team website, approximately 22% of the arena will be filled to capacity when they take on the Houston Texans September 10.

A portion of the statement reads: “Under the guidelines established by the National Football League, and with the approval of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, City of Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer and City of Kansas City EMS Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney, the Kansas City Chiefs have finalized plans for a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent to kick off the 2020 season. Included in the approved plans are important health and safety protocols that the club, in consultation with The University of Kansas Health System, has developed for fans who will attend games at Arrowhead Stadium.”

In terms of masks, they will always be required to wear for fans attending games live, with the exception of when individuals are actively eating or drinking. Supporters are encouraged to bring their own mask to use when they head enter Arrowhead, but the Chiefs said they will provide a commemorative mask to each fan who attend the first three games.

Tailgating Will Also Be at Limited Capacity

Great news, Chiefs Kingdom. Tailgating will be permitted in the parking lot at Arrowhead, but in the spirit of social distancing, the club requests that only use the designated tailgate area near their vehicle. Of course, the mask policy there is also encouraged to help stop the spread of the virus. For those who aren’t completely comfortable with the idea of pre-game celebrations this year, Kansas City will also provide a tailgate-free zone.

Now that details surrounding the games have been confirmed, Kansas City revealed that single-game tickets for the season’s first three games will go on sale to season ticket members on Monday. Season ticket holders will be able to purchase their passes in order of longevity through their ticket account.

Kansas City explained that tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats, with the ability to buy a maximum of six seats in the same pod via a secure online process. Fans will be required to attend with known guests sitting within their purchased pod, the team’s communications office said.

Chris Jones React To Stadium News

No one was more thrilled for the news than Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, chiming in via Twitter with his thoughts. It’s safe to say fans really are the 12th man on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

