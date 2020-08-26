Conor McGregor ‘Carried’ Opponent in Superfight

UFC superstar Conor McGregor claims to have carried one of his superfight opponents. The 32-year-old retired UFC champion posted on the third anniversary of his crossover boxing spectacle against Floyd Mayweather Jr. that he “carried” the undefeated boxing superstar.

McGregor posted, “3 years ago today I carried Floyd for his final boxing match. Wow time flies when you’re stacking cheddar. Happy retirement champ.”

In reality, though, Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round of that fight.

While McGregor enjoyed much more success than most pundits predicted he would have during the first few rounds of the fight, Mayweather slowly took over the boxing contest with his sharper and cleaner punches until he finally stopped McGregor in the 10th round.

Mayweather has since said that he basically carried McGregor that far into the boxing match because he wanted to entertain the fans and potentially set up a lucrative superfight rematch.

With his Instagram post, McGregor is probably just poking fun at Mayweather’s explanation of why the boxing champ seemed to have so much more trouble with McGregor in the fight. After all, it was Mayweather’s 50th professional boxing match and McGregor’s first time operating as a prizefighter under boxing’s much more limited ruleset.

Moreover, the Irishman probably hopes to goad the retired boxing legend into a superfight rematch.

The two superstars have both expressed interest in competing in rematch at various times over the last three years but nothing has yet materialized on the front.

