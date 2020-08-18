Bears Playmaker Weighs in on Foles vs Trubisky: ‘He’s Taking Over’

Is Mitchell Trubisky a changed man? That’s what Chicago Bears wideout/running back/kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson told the media on Tuesday. Patterson, who is still listed as a wide receiver despite spending a good deal of time working out with the running backs so far during training camp, was asked his thoughts about his flexibility on offense, as well as what he was seeing from quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles, who are competing for the starting job.

Patterson suggested Trubisky was looking like an entirely different player so far, and he also mentioned he thought the team’s decision to bring in competition to push him has brought out the best in the young signal caller.

Patterson on Trubisky: ‘I Feel Like He’s Taking Over’

“He actually looks like a whole new player this year, man,” Patterson said when he was asked about Trubisky specifically. “I see it in his eyes each and every day. He’s got that fire in him. That’s what we need out of our quarterbacks, that competition. It brings the best out of everybody. I’m excited to see what him and Nick can do,” Patterson said, adding: “It’s gonna be a good year.”

Patterson also revealed that he sees Trubisky a bit differently this season than he did in 2019, citing the fourth-year quarterback’s newfound leadership as a primary reason. “Last year, I didn’t feel like he was that guy, but this year, I feel like he’s taking over. He wants everybody to know he’s the guy, and we can come to him when we need something, and he’s doing a hell of a job.”

When Dan Weiderer of the Chicago Tribune asked Patterson what he wanted to see from whichever quarterback winds up winning the starting job, Patterson was blunt. “It’s not what I want. It’s what those two guys want,” he said. “I could sit here and say a lot of things, but the reality is, those two guys are the ones competing for that spot.”

Patterson then took to Twitter to endorse Trubisky when his media session was over.

Let’s go 10 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) August 18, 2020

While Patterson also said very flattering things about Nick Foles — teammates tend to do that — it was clear he has been impressed with Trubisky so far.

Matt Nagy on Whether Trubisky Looks Better in 2020: ‘We Need to See More’

While head coach Matt Nagy said he was pleased with what he has seen from both Foles and Trubisky over the first few days of padded practices, he says he needs to see more from both quarterbacks before he can definitively say how much Trubisky has improved. When he was asked if he felt like Trubisky had upgraded his game, Nagy was hesitant to say too much either way.

“I think so. We don’t have enough right now … We need to see more. I can’t give you a fair statement or opinion,” Nagy said.

With a limited sample size of practices, Matt Nagy was asked whether Mitch Trubisky is better in 2020. "I think so. We don’t have enough right now. … We need to see more. I can’t give you a fair statement or opinion. … I’d ask for a little bit more time on that with him." — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 18, 2020

After just two days of padded practices, it’s looking like Trubisky is taking a slight lead over Foles, but it’s still extremely early, of course. Trubisky’s teammates endorsing him is a good sign, but if he doesn’t carry that fire onto the field and turn it into tangible — and consistent — results, Foles will eventually take over.

You can watch Patterson’s interview in its entirety below:

