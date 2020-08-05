NFL Insider Boldly Predicts Eagles’ Future Hall of Famers

It’s common knowledge around the league that Jason Peters will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But, which other current Eagles players might make the trek to Canton?

It’s an interesting debate and one delved into briefly when the Eagles’ All-Decade Team was discussed in this space. Now long-time NFL writer Bill Barnwell boldly predicted his own list for the hometown team. Peters is a “likely” in on his ballot, plus he gives both Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox good odds to get in.

Lastly, Barnwell offers that three other guys — Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Darius Slay — still have “work to do” before making the cut. Here’s what he wrote about Wentz and those sure-to-be “furious” Eagles fans:

Eagles fans will be furious, but the reality is that Wentz has made one Pro Bowl and hasn’t won a playoff game or led the league in a major statistical category (outside of fumbles) during his first four seasons. Things would be different if he had actually won the MVP award or been the quarterback who ran the Eagles through the playoffs in 2017. Wentz’s injury history this early in his career also doesn’t bode well for his chances of playing deep into his 30s. A big individual season and a few MVP votes in 2020 would be enough to push him into the next category.

Here’s what he says about #Eagles: In the running (40% to 69%): C Jason Kelce, DT Fletcher Cox. Likely in (70% to 99%): LT Jason Peters. Work to do (10% to 39%): QB Carson Wentz, TE Zach Ertz, CB Darius Slay. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/VYYYfP5zKc — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 5, 2020

Wentz Reacts to Ridiculous NFL Top 100 Snub

Wentz just can’t seem to get a break these days. Whether it’s so-called experts rehashing his injury woes or others calling Dak Prescott a better quarterback, the face of the Eagles’ franchise has turned into the Rodney Dangerfield of football. No respect.

The 27-year-old was recently omitted from the NFL Top 100, a list voted on by the players themselves and compiled by NFL Network. Wentz watched 13 signal-callers get in over him, including Josh Allen and Kyler Murray. It was a ridiculous snub, but he took the high road when asked about it last week.

“You’ve seen me over the years,” Wentz told reporters. “I usually don’t get caught up in a lot of that stuff. When I see it, I usually wish I didn’t see it or didn’t hear about it. But you can always use anything and everything as just a little bit of extra motivation. So it is what it is, voted on by the players. I’m not going to let that cause me to lose any sleep or anything, but I do look forward to going out this year and showing what I can do with my teammates.”

Remember, Wentz enjoyed a banner year in 2019 after throwing for a career-high 4,039 yards with 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards without a single receiver registering 500 yards. He single-handedly willed the Eagles to their third straight playoff appearance and second NFC East crown in three years.

Sights set on today being a workday for me next year. But for now, good luck to both these teams! #flyeaglesfly #hungry pic.twitter.com/wnTyWLhdZt — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 2, 2020

He’s been disrespected quite a bit over his career despite being among the league leaders in many advanced metrics. Wentz has been the fourth-highest graded quarterback (82.4) in his first three seasons, per Pro Football Focus (via Philly Sports Network), and his dominance in the red zone is the stuff of legend — 72 touchdowns and two interceptions. Put some respect on his name.

