Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft Take a Shot as Part of Tom Brady’s Amazing Roast: WATCH

The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix was a no-holds-barred affair that left no stone unturned in its comedic assault on the legendary quarterback. Everyone seized the opportunity to unleash their best jabs at Tom Brady’s expense, from Bill Belichick to Kim Kardashian to Drew Bledsoe.

Hosted by Kevin Hart, the event was a rollercoaster of laughter and surprise, with jokes flying fast and furiously, sparing no aspect of Brady’s illustrious career or personal life. As the night unfolded, the roasters pulled no punches, delving into everything from Brady’s on-field and off-field controversies to his recent divorce from Giselle Bundchen.

Despite all the serious digs and amazing jokes, a few moments felt like therapy for New England Patriots fans and the stars on stage. Following a speech by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Kevin Hart asked Kraft if he would do a shot with former Patriots Coach Bill Belichick. And they both obliged. Before the two Patriot legends shared cheers, Robert Kraft referred to Bill Belichick as “the greatest coach in the game’s history.”

Rob Gronkowski Brings Brady and Belichick Together For a Shot

Since Tom Brady left New England, there has been an endless amount of conversation regarding the ever-souring relationship between Brady and Belichick. And despite Brady praising his former coach multiple times, fans and the media still believed there was a severe rift between the two. But perhaps all they needed was former Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski to play mediator.

The shot between Belichick and Kraft wasn’t the only libation shared between two Patriot legends who have had a tumultuous relationship lately. Following Gronkowski’s roast of Brady, the legendary tight end asked Belichick and Brady to share a shot with him. And in wild Gronk fashion, he “gronk-spiked” the shot glass right after.

Brady, Belichick, Gronk and Edelman all doing a shot together. LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/oKn7WytMBq — Savage (@SavageSports_) May 6, 2024

It was a truly great moment to witness the Patriot legends coming together on stage to share cheers and acknowledge and display that there really is no feud and that the past is obviously behind both of them. In a bit of an ironic twist, both Belichick and Brady will now be part of the football media as Belichick is set to join a show with the Manning brothers as well as The Pat McAfee Show, and Brady will be the lead color analyst for FOX this upcoming football season.

Some Highlights From An Incredible Night Honoring and Roasting Tom Brady

There were so many unforgettable moments, and quite a few that were NSFW. But, some topics needed to be aired out, and this was the perfect forum. Belichick addressed what many hoped he might, the 10-part documentary, “The Dynasty,” on Apple TV. The docuseries is about the Patriot’s epic run as a dynasty, but it has received harsh criticism for its focus on the many controversies during the Patriot’s unparalleled run. The doc appears explicitly to paint Belichick as the source for most issues within the Patriots organization at those times.

Even Kraft, who had his name in the documentary’s credits but had no creative control, expressed his disappointment with the final product.

Despite how harsh the doc is, Belichick addressed it hilariously. Belichick started his segment by saying, “I’m so honored to be here for the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix, not to be confused with the roast of Bill Belichick, the 10-part Apple TV series. ”

THIS LEAGUE!!!! “I’m so honored to be here for the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix, not to be confused with the roast of Bill Belichick on the 10 Part doc”

pic.twitter.com/Y4BiciFb5x — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 6, 2024

After everyone on the dais took their shot at Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback got the last laugh. One of his best jokes was a direct shot at his former coach, and the packed crowd at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles loved it. Brady started the joke by addressing Belichick and asking, “How many Super Bowls have you won since I left?” Brady continued, and the ensuing joke was incredible. “Maybe it’s not just the guy on the sideline. When I go to the Indy 500, I don’t ask the winning driver, hey, who gassed up your car?”

Brady on Belichick’s contribution to the dynasty: when I go to the Indy 500 I don’t ask the winning driver “hey who gassed up your car” 😂😂pic.twitter.com/VGwi962G7g — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 6, 2024

With the freedom of a live Netflix production, the roasters didn’t shy away from pushing the boundaries of what’s deemed appropriate, resulting in a wild and raucous evening that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Former Patriot Julian Edelman had an excellent set, as did Rob Gronkowski, comedian Niki Glaser, Andrew Shulz, and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. The special event even featured a guest appearance from Ron Burgundy. Belichick hilariously said that Ron Burgundy was “the only member of the media that I respect.”

Ultimately, the Roast of Tom Brady was a deliciously entertaining spectacle, serving up a heaping plate of laughter and irreverence that left audiences craving more. It was a night to remember, as Brady was at the center of a comedic storm unlike any other. Above all, it felt like Patriots fans and the legends on stage could get some closure regarding rumors and headlines that have been seeping out of Foxborough since the Patriots parted ways with Belichick. And that closure came in some fantastic and heartwarming moments.