Juan Soto ‘cannot tell’ Right Now If He Will Sign Yankees in Free Agency

The New York Yankees season is off to a strong start in 2024, in large part due to the contributions of Juan Soto. The Yankees acquired Soto in a seven-player trade from the San Diego Padres. The 25-year-old outfielder will be a free agent for the first time and is expected to cash in. Tim Britton of The Athletic has projected a 14-year, $540 million contract for the outfielder. Ahead of the Yankees’ May 4 matchup, Soto noted that he “cannot tell” if he wants to keep wearing the pinstripes long-term, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Heyman asked Soto if he wanted “to stay in pinstripes” before the matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

“I mean, right now I’m still learning the team. You cannot tell from one month into the season,” said Soto. “You’ve got to see how it’s going to be all the way until the season ends.”

Since arriving in New York, Soto has never shot down the idea of remaining a Yankee. The answer by Soto is simply a “percentage play not to show his hand, which we all know is a winning one, anyway,” wrote Heyman.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” Soto said about his time as a Yankee so far. “It’s been a great experience. It’s a great group of guys. We all feel comfortable playing for each other. It’s feeling great so far.”

Yankees Should Expect Soto’s Deal to Reset the Market

Soto will likely demand a record-setting payday when the time for him to sign does come. Soto signed a $31 million contract this offseason, setting the record for an arbitration-eligible player. However, the Yankees are “set up” to dish out the money, according to according to Jomboy Media’s Jimmy O’Brien.

“They have got a lot of money coming off the books this year so they’re set up financially as well to give him a decent deal,” O’Brien said during an April 22 appearance on MLB Network.

The Yankees will not be the only team in the market for Soto. According to Heyman, the New York Mets will be the team with the best chance to “steal him away.”

“Steve Cohen has the most money, ultimately, even if he doesn’t have the highest revenue. To me, that’s the team that’s got the best chance probably to steal him away,” Heyman said during an April 5 appearance on Around the Bases.

The Yankees have the luxury of already having Soto in the Bronx. However, The Yankees have not “attempted to even explore what it might take to get an extension done,” according to NJ.com’s Randy Miller.

Soto is already a three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger. At his age, with his accolades, there is a “possibility that his next contract will reach the $500 million threshold,” wrote ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

Whatever it takes to sign Soto will likely need to be more than the 15-year,$440 million extension he turned down from the Washington Nationals, according to MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato.

Soto’s Free Agency Desires

Barring an extension, Soto will test free agency after the season ends. Soto wants to sign a long-term deal and “just finish in that one spot,” wrote Gonzalez.

Whether it’s the Yankees or someplace else, Soto does not want to test the market again. He mentioned his former teammates Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado, who all signed long-term deals, when discussing his desires, according to Gonzalez.

“Long contracts,” Soto said, “because they know they’re going to finish their career right there. Anything can happen in the future. Maybe they get traded. But that’s going to be on them if they want to get traded, instead of going to free agency and trying the market again. They just know they’re going to be there for a long time.”

While the Yankees have not had extension talks with the young superstar, but Soto, represented by Scott Boras, is “willing to listen,” wrote Miller.

“If they want to talk, they can talk with Scott,” Soto said in March. “It what it is. For me, like I’ve said, I’m going to play baseball. I’m part of the Yankees right now. I’m not going to worry about it.”