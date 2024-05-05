New Jets Pass Catcher Is Creating ‘Major Buzz’ Inside the Building

You aren’t supposed to judge a draft class until three years later. However, there are some early signs that things are going in the right direction for one of the New York Jets’ top draft picks.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “NFL Live”, NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that Gang Green rookie wideout Malachi Corley has made a strong impression.

“There is major buzz in the building about that player they traded up for in the third round. Somebody in the building told me he’s ‘rugged.’ The type of player that reminds you may be a little bit, I know it’s a high comp, of a Deebo Samuel type at least style of play. A do-it-all type of player that can get you 20 or 30 yards when you least expect it,” Fowler said.

Corley Is Different From the Rest of the Jets Draft Picks

Seven rookies received the call from the Jets on draft day in 2024. However, the majority of them are destined for the bench or minimal roles this season.

The lone exception appears to be the former Western Kentucky product.

Fowler said Corley has a chance to “potentially start or get significant reps right away.”

New York seems to have two strong boundary receivers in Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams. That leaves an opening at the slot position.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic revealed in “The Beast” that Corley lined up in the slot “91.6%” of the time in Tyson Helton’s Western Kentucky offense.

“[I need to work on] the releases and the top of the route things because I was really pigeonholed to the slot at Western Kentucky. I think just getting out of my shell and [getting back] to the things I did in high school, I lined up outside all the time in high school. Doing my releases and getting to the top of the route, really run those curls [at] 12, 15, and 18 yards roll into those daggers and those deep digs at 15 and 18 yards too. Just really pushing my depth on these routes,” Corley explained to the media during rookie minicamp. “I think I can stop as good as anybody going left and right. I think I can stop as good as anybody at 10 yards, but really just adding to my game and breaking it down piece-to-piece.”

Corley continued, “That’s the next step in my game. When I get to that point, there is nothing no one is going to be able to do because I’m hell to bring down.”

More Untapped Potential Beneath the Surface

Corley told the media that he wants to elevate his game and prove that he’s more than just a gadget player.

Connor Rogers of NBC Sports explained in a film breakdown of Corley that he is more than that label that has been slapped on him.

“If you’re sitting here as a Jets fan listening, you probably know that Malachi Corley is a fascinating gadget player, manufactured touches is what I like to call them. [He is] really a guy that you find unique ways to get him the ball, preferably get him in space, and see what he can do after the catch or after the handoff,” Rogers explained on “Badlands.” “But I think he is more than that. I think that has been a little bit lost because it’s kind of a comparison of what he was asked to do or the role he was used in versus what he has flashed outside of that role.”

Unlocking those glimpses will be the key for the Jets to get a maximum return on investment. General manager Joe Douglas revealed on the “Flight 24” Jets in-house documentary that they attempted to trade up for Corley starting in the mid-second round. They couldn’t find any takers until the Carolina Panthers bit with the first pick of the third round.