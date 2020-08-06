Eagles Add Former Practice Squad WR, Roster Stands at 78 Players

The Eagles added a familiar face for receiver depth by signing Marcus Green. The active roster stands at 78 players.

The team hasn’t officially announced the move but NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported it on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Eagles placed Brandon Brooks on the active PUP list and signed tight end Caleb Wilson. Green was a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in 2019 and spent much of last year on the Eagles’ practice squad. Unlike teammates Greg Ward and Robert Davis and Deontay Burnett, the 23-year-old was never called up or saw any action.

The Eagles did sign Green to a futures contract in January, then waived him on July 26. Again, he seems to be back for strictly a camp body role with 10 other intriguing receivers populating the depth chart. Green finished his college career at Lousiana-Monroe with 202 receptions for 2,698 yards and tied for a school-record 23 touchdowns.

The #Eagles are re-signing WR Marcus Green, source said. He was on their practice squad last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 5, 2020

A multi-purpose threat, Green was also lethal on special teams, particularly as an explosive kick returner where he logged 70 returns for 1,761 and four touchdowns. His junior year was off the charts: he took four kickoffs to the house and averaged 32.4 yards per return, both tops in the NCAA. Green also handled punts, 20 returns for 280 yards. His 1,981 all-purpose yards set a ULM record.

“It’s all motivation,” Green told News-Star in 2018. “I’ve seen all the stories about me but my motto is performance over hype. The hype doesn’t matter if you don’t perform and I can’t sit around and be satisfied with what I’ve done in the past.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Green Looking to Impact Crowded WR Room

The wide receivers room at NovaCare Complex is getting crowded after the team used three draft picks on speedsters Jalen Reagor (first round), John Hightower (fifth round), Quez Watkins (sixth round), plus another roster spot on undrafted free agent Manasseh Bailey.

There will be stiff completion at training camp but later round picks like Green should get a fair shake, according to Doug Pederson. There are currently 10 pass-catchers at camp after Marquise Goodwin decided to opt-out.

“I think that this is actually a good time to be a late-round pick and possibly a free agent, even these young draft picks,” the head coach told reporters. “The reason I say that is we’ve already had a week with them on the grass. We’re going to get some really good opportunities here in these next coming weeks. They are going to learn a lot from the veterans. The way I have the schedule set up is for them to learn and to be successful.”

ULM All American Marcus Green 2017 Highlights 2017-12-12T18:22:33Z

Green played various wide-receiver positions at Louisiana-Monroe, mainly excelling in the slot. He watched copious amounts of tape on Antonio Brown and Tavon Austin to improve his game. Now it’s time to let his play do the talking on the field.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number